Nintendo Switch Fortnite Special Edition console bundle coming on 30th October

Great news for Fortnite fans as Nintendo has announced the Nintendo Switch Fortnite Special Edition bundle. Players will be able to board the Battle Bus and dive into a 100-player Battle Royale anytime, anywhere while being the envy of their Fortnite frenemies.

This special bundle includes:

Nintendo Switch console with a unique Fortnite design on the back

Exclusive yellow Joy-Con (L) and blue Joy-Con (R)

Nintendo Switch dock with a unique Fortnite design

Fortnite pre-installed

Wildcat Bundle download code, giving access to the Wildcat Outfit and two additional styles, a Sleek Strike Back Bling and two additional styles, and 2000 V-Bucks

Credit: Nintendo

Since its launch on Nintendo Switch in June 2018, Fortnite has become the most downloaded game ever launched on Nintendo hardware in Europe, with millions of players battling it out on the TV or in handheld mode every week.

The Nintendo Switch Fortnite Special Edition bundle, with a unique Fortnite design and exclusive yellow and blue Joy-Con, hits Europe on 30th October.