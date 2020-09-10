Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Games & Tech

Nintendo Switch Fortnite Special Edition console bundle coming on 30th October

Limited bundle includes exclusive blue and yellow Joy-Con controllers, special console and Nintendo Switch dock designs.

Published

Nintendo Switch Fortnite
Credit: Nintendo

Great news for Fortnite fans as Nintendo has announced the Nintendo Switch Fortnite Special Edition bundle. Players will be able to board the Battle Bus and dive into a 100-player Battle Royale anytime, anywhere while being the envy of their Fortnite frenemies.

This special bundle includes:

  • Nintendo Switch console with a unique Fortnite design on the back
  • Exclusive yellow Joy-Con (L) and blue Joy-Con (R)
  • Nintendo Switch dock with a unique Fortnite design
  • Fortnite pre-installed
  • Wildcat Bundle download code, giving access to the Wildcat Outfit and two additional styles, a Sleek Strike Back Bling and two additional styles, and 2000 V-Bucks
Nintendo Switch Fortnite
Nintendo Switch Fortnite
Nintendo Switch Fortnite
Nintendo Switch Fortnite
Credit: Nintendo

Since its launch on Nintendo Switch in June 2018, Fortnite has become the most downloaded game ever launched on Nintendo hardware in Europe, with millions of players battling it out on the TV or in handheld mode every week.

The Nintendo Switch Fortnite Special Edition bundle, with a unique Fortnite design and exclusive yellow and blue Joy-Con, hits Europe on 30th October.

In this article:, ,
Advertisement

You May Also Like

Walter Presents: Moscow Noir Walter Presents: Moscow Noir

TV

Walter Presents: Moscow Noir launching on Channel 4 this month

The Swedish thriller arrives in the UK this week.

3 days ago
Bill & Ted Face The Music Bill & Ted Face The Music

Film

Interview: VFX Producer Nancy St. John discusses bill & ted face the music

We chat to the talent behind the VFX of the brand new blockbuster movie, starring Keanu Reeves & Alex Winter.

6 days ago
Diana Krall Diana Krall

Music

Diana Krall to release new album ‘This Dream Of You’ this month

The Jazz favourite has a new album dropping this month.

3 days ago
Dolly Parton Dolly Parton

EF Country

EF Country Podcast Episode 49: Countdown to three new Country Christmas albums

Carrie, Dolly and Terri are all releasing festive albums this year.

3 days ago



Copyright © 2020 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you