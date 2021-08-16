Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Uncategorized

Kalypso Media Celebrates 15th Birthday With Some Great Savings At The Kalypso Store

Here’s to many more years!

Published

Kalypso
Credit: Kalypso Media

Kalypso Media have published a fair few of my favourite games since I became a gamer and it’s great to see them celebrating their fifteenth year in business. There are absolutely loads of titles in the Kalypso catalogue including standout titles Tropico, M.U.D. TV, Imperium Romanum and Patrician IV as well as their latest release Spacebase Startopia.

Since their beginning in 2006, Kalypso Media have grown into a business that employs over 150 people across 5 different countries and continues to put out quality product time and time again making a name for themselves as a strategy and simulation specialist.

To celebrate this milestone, Kalypso are offering discounts of up to 80% on a wide variety of games at the Kalypso Store.

Port Royale 4
Credit: Gaming Minds / Kalypso Media

Dr. Anika Thun, International Marketing Director explains: “it’s not just the numbers and growth that make for success. At Kalypso, colleagues of different genders, orientations and ethnicities work together in the spirit of trust. Female empowerment and inclusion, with women and team members from different backgrounds in senior positions, have been a staple at Kalypso for 15 years and we continue to live and implement these tenets.”

“I am incredibly proud of what we have achieved alongside our employees. Despite many obstacles and setbacks, we have all worked together with enthusiasm and a willingness to build a very healthy company that has developed massively in terms of revenue, employee growth and company value, especially over the last 5 years,” adds founder and CEO Simon Hellwig.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:
Advertisement

You May Also Like

Erin Grand Erin Grand

EF Country

Premiere: watch Erin Grand’s video for ‘Better With Wine’

We have the world premiere of the Country singer's new video.

7 days ago
King Knight King Knight

Film

10 films we can’t wait to see at Arrow Video FrightFest 2021

Find out what films we'll be adding to the top of our list.

4 days ago
Adopt Me Adopt Me

Games & Tech

Adopt Me Mythic Egg Release Date Confirmed, Plus Everything We Know So far

Not long to go, get saving those bucks!

3 days ago
Stephen King Simmons Stephen King Simmons

Film

Arrow Video FrightFest 2021 interview: Stephen King Simmons opens up about how his own experiences inspired ‘The Parker Sessions’

The film-maker talks to us about his very personal feature debut.

7 days ago
Advertisement



Copyright © 2020 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you