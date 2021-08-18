Adopt Me Reveal All Of The Pets From The New Mythic Egg In New Video

The Mythic Egg arrives in Adopt Me on Roblox tomorrow afternoon (19th August ) at 4 PM BST. It will be taking the place of the Ocean Egg which is currently available in the gumball machine. Over the past few weeks the team at Adopt Me have been leaking bits of information and showing images of some of the new pets, but this afternoon they dropped the motherload!

In a recent video, literally two hours ago at the time of writing, the guys at Adopt Me have released a video showing what looks like all of the pets that will be available when the Mythic Egg goes live. The pets will be the Merhorse, Kirin, Phoenix, Wolpertinger, Hydra, Goldhorn, Sasquatch and the Wyvern.

If you want to check out the pets in more detail check out our slider below, make sure to swipe to the end to see them all.

Merhorse Credit: Uplift Games / Roblox