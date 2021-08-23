Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Games & Tech

Tropico 6 Festival DLC Is Coming Soon On PC

El Prez is getting ready to paartay.

Published

Tropico 6
Credit: Kalypso Media / Realmforge Studios

We love the Tropico series here at EF and it’s great to see more content for an already amazing game. The latest piece of DLC to hit the islands of Tropico will be the Festivals pack which will be available on PC from 26th August. The DLC will be available on other formats at a slightly later date.

Tropico 6: Festival allows players to become the hottest party planner on the archipelago, assisting Tropican leader El Presidente in hosting an array of spectacular shindigs while staving off an ancient entity.

Check out the announcement trailer below:

In Tropico 6: Festival, players will plan, build and make use of a stunning sense of cunning to manage a series of magnificent island soirees whilst taking on ‘The Boredom’ – an evil entity threatening to remove all things fun from the sun-soaked isles of Tropico.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Festival adds unique party planning gameplay to Tropico 6, including four distinctly themed areas for players to throw their events, new buildings such as the Dance School, Balloon and Fireworks factory, a bevvy of fresh tunes, and a snazzy party outfit (and paint job) for El Prez and the presidential palace.

If you pre-order at the Kalypso Store you can bag yourself a 10% discount.

Key features:

  • Party it up with the new ‘Festival’ mechanic: host 20+ types of festivals each based off different eras and ensure your soirees are the talk of the town for years to come
  • New scenario-driven campaign: take on The Boredom – an ancient evil threatening to engulf Tropico in clouds of mundanity and mind-numbing activities
  • 8 new buildings: make use of 4 new festival areas and ensure your parties are well equipped with new buildings like the Balloon Factory and Fireworks Factory
  • Add a spring to your citizens’ step with the Dance School and keep your island visitor numbers healthy by adding a Ticket Shop for specific festivals
  • 4 new tunes: keep the party going with an assortment of new tracks, each tailored to a different festival
  • 3 new edicts: experiment with exciting new features like Funhouser Special, Customer Service and Laundry Festivals
  • 2 new customization options: pick your perfect party outfit and set your palace to match

Check out some screenshots in our gallery below:

Tropico 6
Tropico 6
Tropico 6
Tropico 6
Tropico 6
Tropico 6
Tropico 6
Tropico 6

In this article:, , ,
Advertisement

You May Also Like

Adopt Me Adopt Me

Games & Tech

Adopt Me Reveal All Of The Pets From The New Mythic Egg In New Video

Which pets are you hoping for?

5 days ago
Mortal Shell VC Mortal Shell VC

Games & Tech

Mortal Shell: The Virtuous Cycle will Be Free For Five Days

And yes you can keep it forever!

7 days ago
Kalypso Kalypso

Games & Tech

Kalypso Media Celebrates 15th Birthday With Some Great Savings At The Kalypso Store

Here's to many more years!

7 days ago
Daniel Cole Daniel Cole

Arts

Daniel Cole – ‘Mimic’ review

The 'Ragdoll' author is back with a new crime thriller.

6 days ago
Advertisement



Copyright © 2020 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you