Tropico 6 Festival DLC Is Coming Soon On PC

We love the Tropico series here at EF and it’s great to see more content for an already amazing game. The latest piece of DLC to hit the islands of Tropico will be the Festivals pack which will be available on PC from 26th August. The DLC will be available on other formats at a slightly later date.

Tropico 6: Festival allows players to become the hottest party planner on the archipelago, assisting Tropican leader El Presidente in hosting an array of spectacular shindigs while staving off an ancient entity.

Check out the announcement trailer below:

In Tropico 6: Festival, players will plan, build and make use of a stunning sense of cunning to manage a series of magnificent island soirees whilst taking on ‘The Boredom’ – an evil entity threatening to remove all things fun from the sun-soaked isles of Tropico.

Festival adds unique party planning gameplay to Tropico 6, including four distinctly themed areas for players to throw their events, new buildings such as the Dance School, Balloon and Fireworks factory, a bevvy of fresh tunes, and a snazzy party outfit (and paint job) for El Prez and the presidential palace.

If you pre-order at the Kalypso Store you can bag yourself a 10% discount.

Key features:

Party it up with the new ‘Festival’ mechanic: host 20+ types of festivals each based off different eras and ensure your soirees are the talk of the town for years to come

host 20+ types of festivals each based off different eras and ensure your soirees are the talk of the town for years to come New scenario-driven campaign: take on The Boredom – an ancient evil threatening to engulf Tropico in clouds of mundanity and mind-numbing activities

take on The Boredom – an ancient evil threatening to engulf Tropico in clouds of mundanity and mind-numbing activities 8 new buildings: make use of 4 new festival areas and ensure your parties are well equipped with new buildings like the Balloon Factory and Fireworks Factory

make use of 4 new festival areas and ensure your parties are well equipped with new buildings like the Balloon Factory and Fireworks Factory Add a spring to your citizens’ step with the Dance School and keep your island visitor numbers healthy by adding a Ticket Shop for specific festivals

with the Dance School and keep your island visitor numbers healthy by adding a Ticket Shop for specific festivals 4 new tunes: keep the party going with an assortment of new tracks, each tailored to a different festival

keep the party going with an assortment of new tracks, each tailored to a different festival 3 new edicts: experiment with exciting new features like Funhouser Special, Customer Service and Laundry Festivals

experiment with exciting new features like Funhouser Special, Customer Service and Laundry Festivals 2 new customization options: pick your perfect party outfit and set your palace to match

Check out some screenshots in our gallery below: