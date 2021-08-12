Connect with us

New Details Confirmed For Disciples: Liberation

It’s time to return to Nevendaar.

Disciples Liberation
Credit: Frima / Kalypso Media

The Disciples series of games are set in the dark fantasy world of Nevendaar featuring deep lore and best in class turn-based combat. In addition, there are deep RPG elements allowing you to tinker to your heart’s content to build the ultimate party. There is no wonder then, that the series has developed a fiercely loyal fanbase with the titles themselves earning cult status.

Disciples: Liberation sees a new studio taking the helm and Frima Studio wants to stay true to the series’ core values whilst introducing new features. You play the role of Avyana and it will be your task to navigate the world as you grow your own empire.

Disciples Liberation
Credit: Frima / Kalypso Media

Rather than being allied to one of the main factions, be it the human empire tinged by religious extremism or the dark forces of the undead lead by a mad queen, Avyana starts off as a neutral character and you will need to build a team to gather precious resources, sway political standing, and take on brutal beasts in intricate turn-based combat.

Along your journey, you will meet powerful companions each with their own unique back story to explore. Orion and Corisandre, you will meet early in your journey, but these are just two of many allies you can recruit throughout your journey.

Nevendaar is a vast land, and you will need to follow your instincts to uncover its 13 regions, 28 Dungeons and countless buried secrets over Disciples: Liberation’s lengthy campaign.

Disciples Liberation
Credit: Frima / Kalypso Media


Disciples Liberation Key features:

  • 80+ hour single-player campaign: experience a dark fantasy epic over three acts, with more than 270+ quests and five unique endings
  • Explore a war-torn overworld: journey through 4 diverse environments – from luscious woodlands to fiery volcanic plains and icy tundra – and unearth the secrets hidden within the land
  • Journey together: join forces with 4 in-game factions – from proud elven clans to remorseless undead hordes, each with their own motivations and gameplay incentives
  • Write your own story: pick from four uniquely skilled classes and define your place in the world, recruiting others to take up arms for your cause
  • Build a base: take on quests for precious resources and use your political savvy to build a place of planning and sanctuary
  • Fight for your life: recruit 50+ units and amass an army best suited to your play style; hone both steel and spell in intricate-turned based combat
  • Challenge deadly bosses: test your mettle against horrific monsters and beasts, each requiring a unique strategy
  • Choice is everything: let your decisions guide your fate and directly influence what sort of leader you become
  • Fight your friends: put forth the ultimate challenge and battle for supremacy in 2-player online skirmishes

Disciples: Liberation is due to be released later in 2021 and is available to pre-order now on Steam.

