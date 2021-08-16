Mortal Shell: The Virtuous Cycle will Be Free For Five Days

What’s better than getting some new DLC for one of your favourite games? You’ve guessed it, getting some new DLC for one of your favourite games for free is miles better! This is exactly what the devs at Cold Symmetry are doing with their Virtuous Cycle DLC for Mortal Shell.

To celebrate the one year anniversary of Mortal Shell players will be able to pick up the Virtuous Cycle DLC for free for the first five days once it goes live on 18th August. The DLC will be yours to keep but you must own a copy of the Mortal Shell base game in order to buy The Virtuous Cycle expansion.

Check out the Virtuous Cycle trailer below:

It may be free but this isn’t some shoddy token bit of DLC, this is a fully-fledged expansion complete with a new roguelike mode, new playable shell, and new transforming axe-katana weapon.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“Since we launched Mortal Shell back in August 2020 we have been thinking about how to give our fans something truly special that demonstrates our sincere appreciation for their support,” said Kiron Ramdewar, Head of PC and Console at Mortal Shell’s publisher Playstack.

He added: “The Virtuous Cycle Expansion has been packed with content that fans of the genre will love, and provides a new unique way to experience the rich Mortal Shell universe. We can’t wait to see how new and old players will tackle our new roguelike mode when venturing into the depths of Fallgrim”.

August 18 will also mark the much-anticipated arrival of Mortal Shell’s base game on Steam, having amassed more than 300,000 Wishlists so far.

Meanwhile, a Mortal Shell Twitch Drops campaign is now underway, offering rare and special in-game rewards for those who watch the new expansion on Twitch. Rewards include a darker new look for the Foundling, an exclusive Axatana skin, and a brand new playable Lute.

After the promotional period ends the DLC will revert to a price of £6.99