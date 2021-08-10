Rocket League Season 4 Starts Tomorrow

Rocket league season 4 will go live across all platforms on 11th August at 23:00 GMT. The new season will begin with an update on 10th August so that things are ready to go when the new season officially begins. The new season will feature a new Rocket Pass, Arena, Limited Time Modes (LTMs), Tournaments additions, and more. Credit: Psyonix

Key features of Rocket League Season 4:

New Rocket Pass – The new Outlaw car and 70+ Tiers of unique items will be available for those who unlock Rocket Pass Premium.

