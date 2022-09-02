Connect with us

Rocket League x Ferrari

Games & Tech

Psyonix announces ‘Rocket League’ collaboration with Ferrari

Check out the limited Ferrari 296 GTB Bundle.

Published

Psyonix, the San Diego video game developer, has announced that the Ferrari 296 GTB hybrid sports car is now available in Rocket League on all platforms. The Ferrari 296 GTB’s availability in Rocket League follows its availability in the real world.

The Ferrari 296 GTB Bundle is available in the Item Shop and features:

  • Ferrari 296 GTB car
  • Ferrari 296 GTB Engine Audio
  • Ferrari 296 GTB Wheels
  • Assetto Fiorano Decal
  • Ferrari Antenna

The Ferrari 296 GTB Bundle costs 2000 Credits and is available until 6th September, 2022. A Ferrari Player Banner is also available for free for the same duration.

