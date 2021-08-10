SEGA Show Off Just How Big Humankind Is In New Video

The 17th of August release date for Humankind is fast approaching and during the build-up, we’ve been learning just how massive the game is going to be. The amount of customisation and the number of possible outcomes is mind-blowing. To put all of this into perspective and perhaps to flex a little, SEGA have released a video showing off the sheer scale of the title.

In Humankind you can expect 129 different units to be seen traversing 10 beautifully detailed biomes. Those biomes will play host to 45 different species of animals roaming the wilderness that you’ll end up populating. Achievements and notable moments in history you reach by doing this will be highlighted by one of 700 unique illustrations.

Watch the video below:

As you grow your civilization and beeline through the 93 techs on offer, you’ll be treated to a 13 ½ hour soundscape, featuring over 1,300 sound files. This ambient noise will be punctuated by Arnaud Roy’s majestic 280 songs, 520-minute soundtrack, performed by 63 individual musicians and 20 choir singers.

Your custom avatar, who will evolve with your civilization, will be able to choose from over 122 tailored costumes as they voice their approval or disapproval from over 10,000 voiced lines in-game. The choices you make in the 150 narrative events will further diversify you and your civilization from your competition, particularly in 10-person multiplayer!

Humankind is available to pre-order now for PC and Stadia, it will also be available as part of the Xbox Game Pass from 17th August.