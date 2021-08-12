KSI And Roblox Team Up For All Over The Place Launch Party

Olajide William ‘JJ’ Olatunji, known publicly as KSI, is one of YouTube’s biggest stars, a chart topping music artist, and a professional boxer with a combined social media reach of over 40 million. His sophomore album All Over The Place rose to the number one spot on the Official UK Albums Chart after generating over 34,000 copies sold in its first week, outselling the rest of the top five combined. The 16 track album project released last month features collaborations with Anne-Marie, Future, 21 Savage, YUNGBLUD, and Polo G, among others.

“All Over the Place is a once-in-a-lifetime album that takes you on an adventure that will be remembered for years to come,” said KSI. “So we needed to host an equally memorable Launch Party bringing all aspects of my journey together, from boxing to music to the fans that support me through it all. I can’t wait to welcome my fans into this virtual experience and connect in a way we’ve never done before.”

The Launch Party takes place under the London Eye on a boxing ring themed dance floor. Before the Launch Party premieres, Roblox users will be able to hop into cars and race each other through the streets of London as well as purchase exclusive virtual merchandise, including three limited edition items. After the show, KSI will keep the virtual party going with VIP rooftop after party where he will hang out and live chat with fans

“We are delighted to be hosting the chart topping and multi-talented KSI’s first launch party on Roblox in partnership with BMG,” said Jon Vlassopulos, Vice President and Global Head of Music for Roblox. “I can’t wait to race around London and join the exclusive VIP after party that will connect KSI with fans from all corners of the globe, this is a great example of how Roblox Launch Parties bring together millions of fans in personal, engaging, interactive, and immersive ways.”

“At BMG, our approach is to look at things from the artist’s perspective,” said Christopher Ludwig, BMG VP Global Digital Partnerships & Strategy. “For KSI, this means being at the cutting edge of technology and remaining authentic and raw to reach his global, digital-native audience where they are. Roblox provided the perfect platform to immerse fans in the world of KSI, bringing to life his persona with a photo-realistic avatar and building a space to spotlight his talent and passions. We’re delighted to kick off our partnership with Roblox through this first activation and bring global fans into the KSI experience.”

President of Proper Loud and Manager of KSI, Mams Taylor says: “We are thrilled to be teaming up with Roblox. It’s a great creative opportunity for team KSI and Roblox to do something unique and crossover both audiences, showcasing KSI’s music and Roblox’s awesome and fun platform.”

Mark Bennett, Managing Director at MBA Live says: “The opportunity to align with Roblox is a perfect match for KSI, in that he has consistently looked to create long lasting moments for his audience through innovation and disrupting areas of entertainment. This launch party will allow his global audience to experience songs in a completely new way, whilst exposing his music to a potentially huge new audience.”

For the new generation of music fans, Roblox provides the platform to discover, share, and get closer to music they love. For artists and labels, Roblox offers a unique and creative way to engage and attract millions of fans and drive new revenue streams, all in the metaverse. Roblox is now table stakes for artists that seek to promote new music, attract new fans, and earn revenue. Opportunities range from experiences such as Launch Parties and Virtual Concerts to song distribution and virtual merchandise sales.

Full Launch Party details and information on how to sign up for a free Roblox account to enter the Launch Party can be found here. Roblox users can attend any of the hourly showtimes throughout the weekend.