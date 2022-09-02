Connect with us

‘Rocket League’ season 8 begins 7th September

The Honda Civic Type R headlines the new Rocket Pass.

Published

Rocket League season 8
Credit: Psyonix

Psyonix has announced that Rocket League season 8 will begin on the 7th September, 2022. In season 8, Rocket League hits the streets and includes a new Arena, Competitive Season, and also features an in real life car in the Rocket Pass for the first time, the Honda Civic Type R.

The Honda Civic Type R is a high-performance hatchback developed by Honda in the spirit of pure racing. Players who get Rocket Pass Premium will immediately unlock the Honda Civic Type R (Octane hitbox), and have the chance to unlock an upgraded Honda Civic Type R-LE as they level up in the Rocket Pass. For a preview of the Rocket Pass items, check out the landing page.

Other highlights of Rocket League Season 8 include:

  • Sovereign Heights Arena – A brand new turf Arena arrives with season 8
  • Haunted Hallows Returns – The annual spooky in-game event will return later this season.
  • Additional UpdatesSeason 7 Competitive Rewards will be distributed shortly after Season 8 begins. For more information about what’s coming in the next season, read the latest blog post.

Rocket League season 8 will be live on 7th September following a game update at midnight GMT.

