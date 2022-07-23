Connect with us

‘Rocket League’ launches limited Nike Air Zoom Mercurial bundle

Psyonix and Nike partner up.

Published

Rocket League - Nike Air Zoom Mercurial
Credit: Psyonix / Nike

Thanks to a new partnership between Psyonix and Nike, the magic of the new Nike Air Zoom Mercurial football boot has arrived in Rocket League.

The Nike Air Zoom Mercurial Bundle is now live and includes three Octane Decals (Nike Air Zoom Mercurial – Pink, Green and Yellow) and Nike Air Zoom Mercurial Wheels. Additionally, there is a free Nike Air Zoom Mercurial Player Banner available to claim in the Item Shop.

Rocket League - Nike Air Zoom Mercurial
Rocket League - Nike Air Zoom Mercurial
Rocket League - Nike Air Zoom Mercurial
Credit: Psyonix / Nike

To celebrate the in-game content launch, a Nike Air Zoom Mercurial Invitational tournament took place on 22nd July. Hosted by Musty, Retals and Roll Dizz, four teams of three competed in a single-elimination bracket to crown an eventual winner. Teams were made up of a Rocket League Championship Series (RLCS) Pro Player and two content creators. If you missed the action live you can still tune into Musty’s Twitch Channel to watch a replay of the tournament.

The Nike Air Zoom Mercurial Bundle is available until 26th July for 1100 Credits. Check out the official Rocket League blog for more information.

