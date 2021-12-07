Connect with us

Ford Join Psyonix In New Rocket League Collaboration

Cars available from 9th December.

Published

Rocket League Ford
Credit: Psyonix / Ford

Psyonix, the San Diego video game developer, and Ford announced that the electric Ford Mustang Mach-E SUV and the iconic, classic 1965 Ford Mustang Shelby GT350R will be available in Rocket League beginning 9th December on all platforms. In addition, Ford is once again teaming up with Rocket League Esports to be the Presenting Sponsor of the upcoming Rocket League Championship Series (RLCS) Fall Major and of the second Ford + Rocket League Freestyle Invitational.

The Ford Mustang Mach-E Rocket League Edition (RLE) and Ford Mustang Shelby GT350R RLE will be available in the Rocket League Item Shop from 9th December until 22nd December. The Mustang Mach-E RLE also becomes electrically charged when it goes supersonic in-game, giving it a shocking visual lightning effect. Each car bundle can be purchased separately for 1100 Credits each or together for 2000 Credits.

The contents of each car bundle are:

Rocket League Ford
Credit: Psyonix / Ford

Ford Mustang Mach-E RLE:

  • Ford Mustang Mach-E RLE Car (Octane Hitbox)
    • Ford Performance Decal
    • 98 Decal
  • Ford Mustang Mach-E RLE Wheels
  • E.V. Boost
  • Mach-E Player Banner
  • Ford Mustang Mach-E RLE Engine Audio
Rocket League Ford



Ford Mustang Shelby GT350R RLE

  • Ford Mustang Shelby GT350R RLE Car (Dominus Hitbox)
    • Ford Performance Decal
    • 98 Decal
  • Ford Mustang Shelby GT350R RLE Wheels
  • 98 Player Banner
  • Ford Mustang Shelby GT350R RLE Engine Audio

