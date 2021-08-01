Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Carly Pearl

Music

Watch: Michelle Vezilj makes directorial debut with Carly Pearl’s ‘Play Me’

The music video is available to watch here.

Published

Award-winning Canadian singer-songwriter Michelle Vezilj has made her directorial debut with ‘Play Me’, the new music video from Carly Pearl.

Pearl, the front woman for renowned national touring act Scruffy Pearls, reflects the struggle one feels while being attached to a vice, person or past version of themselves in her new song.

“The music video for ‘Play Me’ is about making the conscious shift from disempowerment to empowerment through the exploration of one’s own self,” said Vezilj. “In today’s times, it’s easy to get trapped in your head, but what if you made the choice to live in your heart? The world would be a more colorful place.”

The song was produced and mixed by Cass Dillon with music and lyrics by Pearl and Cass Dillon, and mastered by Greg Calbi at Sterling Sound. The music video was directed by Vezilj with cinematography, editing, and coloring by Roger Artola.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Vezilj most recently played for a sold-out crowd at the iconic Troubadour in West Hollywood and began work on her musical 300 Feet, which will go into workshops in 2022.

In this article:,
Advertisement

You May Also Like

Jake Hoot Jake Hoot

EF Country

Interview: Jake Hoot opens up about winning ‘The Voice’, working with Kelly Clarkson and his new single ‘Night Left’

The season 17 champ chats to us about his upcoming plans.

4 days ago
Professor T episode 3 Professor T episode 3

TV

‘Professor T’ episode 3 ‘Tiger Tiger’ preview

Jasper Tempest (Ben Miles) helped solve the accidental poisoning of a librarian on the latest episode of ITV’s hit drama ‘Professor T‘. If you...

7 days ago
'Professor T' episode 2 'Professor T' episode 2

TV

‘Professor T’ episode 2 ‘A Fish Called Walter’ recap

A librarian was accidentally poisoned during a drinks reception.

7 days ago
Roblox Roblox

Games & Tech

Roblox: The Ultimate Guide For Parents

How to stay safe and have fun in Roblox.

6 days ago
Advertisement



Copyright © 2020 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you