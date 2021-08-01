Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Freddie Long

Music

Freddie Long releases new single ‘Addicted To Your Love’

The breakout star has a new track out.

Published

Freddie Long has released his second single ‘Addicted To Your Love’.

The up-tempo pop song is underlined with synth sounds and is the perfect soundtrack to the summer.

“I’m really excited to share the second single from my upcoming ‘Motions’ EP,” says Long. “This song was written over two years ago, which is crazy to think. It’s always been one that I’ve wanted to get out so to be finally release it feels incredible, and the timing couldn’t be better.”

‘Addicted To Your Love’ was co-produced by Long with Dane Etteridge and Anders Hojer. Long and Etteridge have worked together many times including on the 2020 tracks ‘Fade’ and ‘White Water’.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Anders produced the entire ‘Motions’ EP, including its first single ‘In Your Arms’, which was released a few weeks back.

Long adds, “It was great to work with both Anders and Dane on the production on this. Dane added a really nice live feel to the track and Anders then added touches to add the more electronic pop feel. It was a fun process to work with both producers and I’m really happy with how the song turned out.”

Listen to ‘Addicted To Your Love’ at the top of this article.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:
Advertisement

You May Also Like

Jake Hoot Jake Hoot

EF Country

Interview: Jake Hoot opens up about winning ‘The Voice’, working with Kelly Clarkson and his new single ‘Night Left’

The season 17 champ chats to us about his upcoming plans.

5 days ago
Roblox Roblox

Games & Tech

Roblox: The Ultimate Guide For Parents

How to stay safe and have fun in Roblox.

7 days ago
Dan + Shay Dan + Shay

Music

EF Country Podcast Episode 94: Dan + Shay announce new album ‘Good Things’

The chart-topping duo is back with their fourth studio album.

7 days ago

Film

‘Mirror’ Criterion Collection Blu-ray review

A stunning new blu-ray release for Tarkovsky’s personal and poignant masterpiece

6 days ago
Advertisement



Copyright © 2020 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you