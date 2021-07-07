Connect with us

Bad Bunny

Music

Listen: Bad Bunny drops surprise new track ‘De Museo’

The Puerto Rican superstar debuts a new song.

Puerto Rican sensation Bad Bunny has surprised fans by dropping new track ‘De Museo’.

The song arrives hot-on-the-heels of ‘Yonaguni‘, which saw Bad Bunny singing in Spanish and Japanese, and it’s his second solo track released so far this year. You can listen to ‘De Museo’ at the top of this article.

In 2020 Bad Bunny showcased his tendency to be a prolific artist with the release of not one but two albums ‘YHLQMDLG’ and ‘El Último Tour del Mundo’. In 2022 he’ll be hitting the road in support of the latter.

Since arriving on the music scene in 2016, Bad Bunny has released an incredible 90 singles. His debut album ‘X 100pre’ arrived in 2018, which established him as one of the breakout stars of Latin music. He has released four albums to date and his songs regularly stream in the tens of millions.

Bad Bunny has collaborated with the likes of Ricky Martin, Prince Royce, J. Balvin, Daddy Yankee, Cardi B and Jennifer Lopez.

