Bad Bunny to release new album ‘Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana’ this Friday

The speculation can come to an end as Puerto Rican superstar Bad Bunny has confirmed that his new album ‘Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana’ (‘Nobody Knows What Will Happen Tomorrow’) is coming this Friday (13th October).

Fans have been waiting with bated breaths following the release of singles ‘Where She Goes’ and ‘Un Preview‘, and social media has been rife with talk of a new album coming imminently. The record features both of the recent singles and will contain 22 tracks in total.

The details of the album are being tightly guarded at the moment but the news was confirmed by Bad Bunny on his social platforms with an expensive looking teaser video. In the video, fans see the artist sporting a new cropped hair cut, reminiscent of his early days.

‘Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana’ is Bad Bunny’s first album since his record-smashing ‘Un Verano Sin Ti’, which was released in 2022. Earlier this week Bad Bunny won a slew of awards at the Latin Billboard Music Awards and he performed a medley of his hits.

Outside of music Bad Bunny has been making a name for himself as an actor with well-received roles in ‘Bullet Train’ opposite Brad Pitt and ‘Cassandro‘ opposite Gael García Bernal.