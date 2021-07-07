Max George to host new radio show for Hits Radio

The Wanted star and actor Max George is set to join Hits Radio to present new Friday night show ‘Friday Night Hits’.

George will kick off with his first show this Friday (9th July) and he’ll be on air every Friday from 7 to 10pm. Listeners should expect the biggest hits and throwbacks to get them ready for the weekend.

Expect huge tunes from the likes of David Guetta, Calvin Harris, Becky Hill, and Joel Corry plus some of the biggest songs that soundtracked summers gone by.

George will be joined by some huge names from the world of music, who’ll be dropping in to deliver their future hits for him to play on the air.

Hits Radio Programme Director, Paul Gerard said “We’re delighted to have Max join the team at Hits Radio! His energy and vibes are electric! Right now the UK is more hungry for the weekend than ever before and with our social lives getting better by the week and zoom quizzes a thing of the past, we can’t think of a better person to kick start the brand new sound to the Hits Radio Weekend.. Crack open a drink and turn us up!”

Max George commented “I’m buzzing to be doing Friday nights, I can’t wait to kickstart people’s weekends and what better way to start my own weekend than playing some of the best tunes created from around the world! I’ve always loved listening to radio and I feel really proud that I’ve got my own show as big as this one across the UK on Hits Radio.”

Listen to Hits Radio right now at hitsradio.co.uk