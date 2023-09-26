Watch: Bad Bunny drops new single ‘Un Preview’

Bad Bunny has dropped new track ‘Un Preview’ along with the music video for the track.

After teasing the new song via his new WhatsApp fan community, Bad Bunny released the song in full in the early hours of this morning (UK time). The video, directed by Stillz, can be seen at the top of this article and it features Bad Bunny alongside masked cowboys and a fair few horses too, both mechanical and real.

‘Un Preview’ is expected to be on the star’s upcoming album, which is rumoured to be arriving this autumn although that hasn’t been officially confirmed. The song is his first solo track since ‘Where She Goes’, released earlier this year although Bad Bunny has appeared on ‘K-Pop’ with Travis Scott and The Weeknd and collaborated with Grupo Frontera on ‘Un x100to’.

Bad Bunny’s 2022 album ‘Un Verano Sin Ti’ shattered streaming records and became his most successful album to date, making an impact in English-speaking territories including hitting number 1 on the Billboard 200 in the US.

As well as his music, Bad Bunny has ventured into acting too. He made his debut in 2022’s ‘Bullet Train’ and can be currently seen opposite Gael García Bernal in ‘Cassandro’ on Prime Video.