Atomic Kitten

Music

Atomic Kitten release new version of ‘Whole Again’ for the Euros

The girl band has reworked their signature hit.

Published

Atomic Kitten have released a new version of their classic hit ‘Whole Again’ with a Euros twist.

The 2001 number one smash has been reimagined as an ode to England Manager Gareth Southgate with the new title ‘Southgate You’re The One (Football’s Coming Home Again)’.

England supporters first blended the football related lyrics with the classic hit in 2018 as England fans travelled to Russian for the World Cup. 
 
Fans finally got to see Atomic Kitten perform the reworked track after Sunday’s match where England beat Ukraine 4-0. The group performed the new version of the song in celebration at Box Park Croydon after the match to the ecstatic crowd who sung along in unison.

Since then social media has seen a flurry of requests for the group to release the version as an official single. 

“It’s been a whirlwind couple of days, but we are super excited and grateful to be able to contribute to the awesome energy and patriotism that is filling the England streets with this version of ‘Whole Again’. Totally inspired by the England Football fans in support of Gareth Southgate and the super talented England Football team, we will be singing loud and proud “Football’s Coming Home! “ – Liz, Natasha and Jenny.

With all three kittens being huge England supporters, this new version sees Liz, Natasha and Jenny singing together for the first time in many years.
 

