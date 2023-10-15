Bad Bunny breaks Spotify record with new album ‘nadie sabe lo que va a pasar mañana’

Bad Bunny dropped his new album ‘nadie sabe lo que va a pasar mañana’ on Friday and it broke a Spotify record in its first day.

The album broke the record for most-streamed album in a single day in 2023 so far. Over the course of the week, Spotify placed various billboards in cities around the world teasing the album name “Nadia Sabe / No One Knows,” sending fans into a frenzy online to decipher what it meant in relation to the release.

Bad Bunny is one of the most influential Latin artists in music. He claimed the title of the most streamed artist on Spotify for three consecutive years in 2020, 2021, and 2022. In July 2023, his earth-shattering album ‘Un Verano Sin Ti’ became the most-streamed album of all-time in Spotify’s history, globally.

Early signs suggest that ‘nadie sabe lo que va a pasar mañana’ could eclipse the huge success of ‘Un Verano Sin Ti’ and it appears that Bad Bunny’s appeal is as strong as ever.

Outside of music, the Latin superstar has been trying his hand at acting with well-received roles in ‘Bullet Train’ opposite Brad Pitt and ‘Cassandro’ with Mexican actor Gael García Bernal.