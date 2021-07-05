Watch: Tedeschi Trucks Band premiere live performance of ‘Tell The Truth’

Tedeschi Trucks Band have premiered a live performance of ‘Tell The Truth’, taken from their upcoming album ‘Layla Revisited (Live at LOCKN’), released on 16th July 2021.

The one-off live recording captures the seminal Derek & The Dominos album ‘Layla and Other Assorted Love Songs’, performed in its entirety with special guest Trey Anastasio. With gut-punch vocals from Susan Tedeschi and break-neck backing from the 14-piece band (including guitarist and frequent collaborator Doyle Bramhall), this set and album feature dueling guitar solos from Derek Trucks and Phish’s Trey Anastasio that weave masterfully in and out of one another while building to a breathtaking crescendo, ultimately fusing into a single, fiery riff.

Recorded on August 24th, 2019 at the LOCKN’ Festival in Arrington, VA, ‘Layla Revisited’ captured an intoxicating surprise performance that reinvents a well-loved classic without abandoning the core of the music and its history.

Earlier this month, Tedeschi Trucks Band announced the return of their annual Beacon Theatre Residency in NYC, featuring seven full capacity shows on select dates between 30th September and 9th October.

The track listing for ‘Layla Revisited (Live At LOCKN’)’ is:

1. I Looked Away

2. Bell Bottom Blues

3. Keep On Growing

4. Nobody Knows You When You’re Down and Out

5. I Am Yours

6. Anyday

7. Key To The Highway

8. Tell The Truth

9. Why Does Love Got To Be So Sad?

10. Have You Ever Loved A Woman?

11. Little Wing

12. It’s Too Late

13. Layla

14. Thorn Tree In The Garden (studio)