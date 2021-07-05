‘The Voice’ star Audra McLaughlin to release new single ‘(Can’t Buy) Fun Like This’ on Friday

Audra McLaughlin, who rose to fame on ‘The Voice’ in the US where she was part of Blake Shelton’s team, will release her new single ‘(Can’t Buy) Fun Like This’ on Friday 9th July 2021.

‘(Can’t Buy) Fun Like This’ was co-written by McLaughlin with Jimmy Mattingly and Johnny Garcia, who also produced the track and appear on it as musicians.

“I moved to Nashville on a whim… I never thought that I would meet some of the most talented musicians in the music industry. I have been such a huge fan of Trisha Yearwood and Garth Brooks for as long as I can remember. I never thought in a million years that their right-hand men would take a chance on me. I feel so blessed that they believed in me enough to work with me. I thank my parents for believing in me so much to encourage me to move to Nashville and follow my dreams,” says McLaughlin.

‘(Can’t Buy) Fun Like This’ is the follow-up to ‘Drinking with Lonely’ (also with Mattingly and Garcia) which was released back in March 2021.

