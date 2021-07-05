Watch: The Cadillac Three release video for ‘Bridges’ featuring Pro Skateboarder Jake Wooten

The Cadillac Three has released a music video for ‘Bridges’, a song that features on their latest album ‘Tabasco & Sweet Tea’.

The band joined forces with Red Bull and the Music Venue Alliance Nashville (MVAN) to transform esteemed Nashville venue Exit/In into a private pop-up skate park for a series of socially distanced skate sessions as the band filmed the unique video.

“I was extremely into skateboarding when I was a teenager growing up in Nashville, but there were literally no public skate parks. We had to brave the Capitol or Legislative Plaza downtown in hopes that we could get a good day in without getting arrested,” lead singer/guitarist Jaren Johnston expressed. “It was amazing to team up with Red Bull and the EXIT/IN and build a skatepark during the pandemic. Even cooler to play ‘Bridges’ in a video with incredible skaters including pro Jake Wooten. What an experience!”

The Matt Paskert-directed clip features the Nashville native trio and Gallatin, TN native and pro skateboarder Jake Wooten throughout the years on their various stages before coming together at the rock club turned skate park with a custom mini ramp and adjacent quarter-to-quarter hip feature. The pop-up set of Red Bull Skate Nash Stages was not only a literal platform for the entertainers, but a symbolised trajectory of purpose for both the musicians and skateboarders.

“It was a really great experience to get to work with The Cadillac Three on set. Being inside of a music venue that has such history while they were jamming out on a ramp built inside of it is as unique as it gets. I’m stoked that they were able to connect me in with the story the song told. I’m sure none of us will forget the experience,” shared Jake.

The Cadillac Three will bring their 10th anniversary tour to the UK in December with special guest Brent Cobb supporting throughout. The dates are:

UK

1st – Academy, Manchester

2nd – O2 Academy, Leeds

3rd – O2 Institute, Birmingham

5th – Rock City, Nottingham

6th – O2 Academy, Newcastle

7th – O2 Academy, Glasgow

9th – Roundhouse, London

11th – Great Hall, Cardiff



IRELAND

12th – Whelans, Dublin

13th – Limelight, Belfast