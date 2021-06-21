Connect with us

EF Country Podcast Episode 89: Kylie Morgan and the new female artists breaking through

We explore the female artists on the cusp of a major breakthrough in the genre.

Published

Kylie Morgan
Credit: EMI Nashville

On this week’s episode of the EF Country Podcast Pip and Laura are highlighting some of the female artists making their mark on Country music right now.

Inspired by Kylie Morgan, who just released her powerhouse EP ‘Love, Kylie‘, the episodes highlights those female artists who are garnering plenty of attraction and making in-roads at Country radio including Lainey Wilson and Kasey Tyndall.

Apple Music

Listen to Episode 89 now

Podomatic

Spotify

