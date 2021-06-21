Watch: Chris Lane debuts sweet new song “Ain’t Even Met You Yet”

Chris Lane has release new song “Ain’t Even Met You Yet” following the arrival of his son, Dutton Walker Lane, with wife Lauren on 8th June 2021.

Lane penned the track in advance of their son’s birth, telling PEOPLE, who premiered the video: “I’ve been waiting to meet Dutton for nine months now, and the easiest way for me personally to describe my feelings and emotions is to write about it,” adding the song “sums up how I’ve been feeling over the last few months. I can’t wait to share it with him one day.”

The song is the latest in a string of new music from Lane following ‘Fill Them Boots‘, ‘Summer Job Money‘, ‘That’s What Mamas Are For‘ and ‘Tequila on a Boat‘ with Dustin Lynch.

Lane has also announced his headline ‘Fill Them Boots Tour’ across the US later this year. Returning to the road, Lane will serve up his signature high-energy live set from Carolina to California, stacked with fan-favourite #1 hits plus new music.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Supporting Lane on the high-profile run are Tyler Rich (October – December dates), Ernest (January – March dates) and Lily Rose (all dates). Live Nation is the official promoter of the tour.

The complete list of dates are as follows:

Oct 28 – Memphis, TN – Soundstage at Graceland*

Oct 29 – Huntsville, AL – Mars Music Hall*

Oct 30 – Birmingham, AL – The Avondale*

Nov 04 – Louisville, KY – Palace Theatre*

Nov 05 – Cincinnati, OH – The Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center*

Nov 06 – Indianapolis, IN – Egyptian Room*

Nov 19 – Houston, TX – Bayou Music Center*

Nov 20 – Dallas, TX – South Side Ballroom*

Nov 21 – Austin, TX – Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater*

Jan 13 – Boston, MA – House of Blues^

Jan 14 – Huntington, NY – The Paramount^

Jan 15 – Wallingford, CT – The Dome^

Jan 20 – Minneapolis, MN – The Fillmore^

Jan 27 – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium^

Jan 28 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex^

Jan 29 – Boise, ID – Revolution Concert House^

Feb 02 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern^

Feb 03 –San Diego, CA – SOMA^

Feb 04 – Anaheim, CA – House of Blues^

Feb 10 – San Francisco, CA – The Masonic^

Feb 12 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Federal Theatre^

Feb 17 – Seattle, WA – The Neptune^

Feb 18 – Portland, OR – McMenamins Crystal Ballroom^

Feb 19 – Abbotsford, BC – Abbotsford Centre^+

Feb 25 – Raleigh, NC – The Ritz^

Feb 26 – Myrtle Beach, SC – House of Blues^

March 04 – Washington DC – The Fillmore^

March 06 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore^

March 10 – New York, NY – Hammerstein Ballroom^

March 11 – Cleveland, OH – House of Blues^

March 12 – Pittsburgh, PA – Roxian Theatre^

* with Tyler Rich

^ with ERNEST

All dates feature Lily Rose