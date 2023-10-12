Kylie Morgan – ‘Making It Up As I Go’ album review

Oklahoma native Kylie Morgan has swiftly become a relatable storyteller and captivating live performer, known for her candid lyrics and heartfelt stage presence. At the age of 12, a pink acoustic guitar gifted by her grandfather sparked her songwriting journey. Since then, she has spent 14 years refining her craft, making her mark on stage and in the writing room. Inspired by early experiences, she embarked on a full-time touring career at just 14, eventually making her Grand Ole Opry debut in August 2022.

Her determination led her to Nashville, where she honed her skills and found mentorship in artists like Walker Hayes. Despite early challenges, her poignant song ‘Phoebe’ inspired her anti-bullying campaign, ‘It Matters What We Do.’ Kylie’s music gained immense traction when her deeply personal song, ‘Independent With You’ resonated widely on TikTok, amassing millions of views and streams. Embracing vulnerability, she has channeled her experiences into her debut album, ‘Making It Up As I Go,’ released on October 13. With all 12 tracks written or co-written by her, the album speaks to those navigating uncertainties and self-discovery and is comprised of a potent mix of heartfelt lyrics and catchy melodies, offering listeners a glimpse into Morgan’s soul whilst showcasing her maturity as both a songwriter and a performer.

‘Making it Up as I Go’ kicks off with a bang with the title track capturing the essence of life’s uncertainties. Morgan’s introspective lyrics paired with the slick country-pop arrangement set the stage for what’s to come. It’s a strong opener that immediately draws you in as Morgan asks “At what age do you feel like a grown up?’ as she details jobs, moves, houses and marriages before coming to the conclusion “Getting older don’t make you wiser, it’s the heartbreaks along the way.’ Elsewhere, this wise-beyond-her-years songwriter imparts a whole bunch of ‘big sister’ advice to Millennials and Gen Z’ers everywhere. On ‘Sugar Daddy’ Morgan implores girls to work for themselves. “You don’t need a rich man to get you what you need…….be your own sugar daddy,” she insists channeling big, infectious pop vibes and a catchy chorus that blends wisdom with melodies and girl power whilst ‘Ladies First’ finds her channeling big impact singers like Carrie Underwood, Katie Perry and even Miley Cyrus on another song about female empowerment: “You deserve it, ladies first,” she sings on this slick, mid tempo pop country anthem.

Those themes of empowerment, self reliance and resilience run all the way through this album like lettering through a stick of rock. ‘Quarter Life Crisis’ is a gentle, acoustic song that will speak to many people in their mid 20s who want to be different and ‘swim upstream’. “Am I on the right track?” Morgan asks, wracked with anxiety and doubt. This track proves she is very much a storyteller and songwriter and it speaks to Morgan’s ability to open herself up to fears which makes her relatable in that ‘big sister’ guise once again. ‘Class Rings’, meanwhile, serves as a kind of warning to younger girls whilst simultaneously being a plea for them to wait, grow and find a man who treats you like a queen. ‘If He Wanted To He Would,’ meanwhile, serves up more big sister wisdom, warning women about getting back with their exes whilst urging them to remember all the things that went wrong in the first place before responding to a 2am text or a ‘happy birthday’ online. This is slick, Country Pop with heart, soul and wisdom built on insistent drums and tasteful, bluesy guitar licks from a songwriter wise beyond her years.

Kylie Morgan’s online presence is very much intertwined with that of her new husband, fellow singer, Jay Allen. Their love story has been an intriguing and heart-warming one to follow this past couple of years and it’s no wonder there are a smattering of songs about love on ‘Making It Up As I Go.’ ‘Bad Girlfriend’ is a funky, bombastic tongue-in-cheek look at a woman who has been a girlfriend for too long that, with a twist of production, could easily have been a Pat Benatar or Robert Palmer song from the 80s whilst ‘Country Girl’ and then ‘A Few Hearts Ago’ really dig into her journey through relationships to where she is now, a happily married woman. On the former, Morgan channels both Underwood again and someone like Christina Aguilera as she sings about guys from the south and her admiration for their skills and values. “Get you a boy in the country, girl,” she sings, twisting the title on this radio friendly hit in waiting that comes replete with chugging guitars, an explosive chorus and neat solo too. ‘A Few Hearts Ago,’ meanwhile, is a mid tempo Pop song with some slick melodies and 80s style charm as Morgan sings about her heart, her past and the relationships that have shaped her from “jaded and jealous to wide eyed and selfless.” It’s a lovely tribute to her husband and nicely executed with clever lyrics and snappy rhymes too.

The album closes down with two songs that make quite an emotional impact, highlighting, once again, Morgan’s willingness to take the listener into some truthful but uncomfortable areas. ‘Don’t Stay Gone Too Long,’ is an intimate song about leaving home that expands into a really atmospheric Pop ballad with arena sized pretensions. It wouldn’t be out of place on an Olivia Rodrigo album. The song finds Morgan coming home to be at her grandma’s deathbed in the final verse which adds another layer of emotional complexity to a song that already hits you right in the heart. ‘Old Me’, meanwhile, is a letter to her younger self that wraps up the album in a neat and meaningful way. Urging her old self to be strong, Morgan reveals that “You’ll win some, you’ll lose some…..dear old me, the new me turns out ok.” Clever, meaningful lyrics, belying her tender years, are the order of the day here as the song steadily builds to a guitar solo and a phone message to her younger self before an anthemic finish that is both slick, mature and expansive.

Kylie Morgan’s ‘Making It Up As I Go’ is an impressive example of heartfelt songwriting and emotional storytelling. With a perfect balance of vulnerability and strength, Morgan takes listeners on a journey through the highs and lows of your twenties with a deft touch and some raw yet meaningful advice. Her ability to impart wisdom while maintaining a youthful spirit is truly remarkable. This album solidifies Morgan’s place in the music industry as a force to be reckoned with in the years to come.

Tracklist: 1. Making It Up As I Go 2. Class Rings 3. Country Girl 4. Sugar Daddy 5. Ladies First 6. Happy Ever After Me 7. Bad Girlfriend 8. A Few Hearts Ago 9. Quarter Life Crisis 10. If He Wanted to He Would 11. Don’t Stay Gone Too Long 12. Old Me Record Label: EMI Records Release Date: 13th October Buy ‘Making It As I Go’ right here

