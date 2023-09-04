Kylie Morgan unveils debut album ‘Making It Up As I Go’ set to release in October

With nearly 400 million global streams, a coveted CMT Music Awards nomination, and a triumphant headline tour already marking 2023, EMI Records Nashville’s gifted singer-songwriter, Kylie Morgan, is ready to set the music world ablaze with her debut album, ‘Making It Up As I Go,’ scheduled for release on October 13: available for pre-order now. The album’s title track is out now too an available to watch below.

Kylie Morgan passionately shares her vision for the album, stating, “This album is for the in-betweeners. The ones who pretend to have it all figured out but are still finding out where they want to go, who they want to be, and how to get there. Whether you’re a child who’s supposed to feel like a teenager, a teenager who’s supposed to feel like a grown-up, or a grown-up who still feels like a child. We’re all just doing our best, and I hope this is the soundtrack to your journey. ‘Cause if we’re all being honest… we’re just makin’ it up as we go.”

Kylie’s debut album comes on the heels of her bold breakout track, ‘If He Wanted To He Would,’ which has found a home on the album alongside recent releases, ‘A Few Hearts Ago’ and ‘Sugar Daddy.’ The 12-song tracklist boasts two self-penned songs and collaborations with some of Music Row’s most promising songwriters. Kylie Morgan’s signature storytelling, filled with vulnerability and empowerment, offers a refreshing relatability that resonates with fans no matter where they are in life.

Kylie Morgan’s ‘Making It Up As I Go’ Track List:

“Making It Up As I Go” (Kylie Morgan, KK Johnson, Jordan Minton) ^ “Class Rings” (Kylie Morgan, Ben Foster, and Jack Newsome) ~ “Country Girl” (Kylie Morgan, Gabe Foust, Nate Kenyon, and Lance Miller) “Sugar Daddy” (Kylie Morgan, James McNair, and Seth Mosley) # “Ladies First” (Kylie Morgan, Ben Goldsmith, Josh Jenkins) > “Happy Ever After Me” (Kylie Morgan) “Bad Girlfriend” (Kylie Morgan, Emily Earle, Blake Hubbard, Jarrod Ingram) * “A Few Hearts Ago” (Kylie Morgan, Casey Brown, James McNair) < “Quarter Life Crisis” (Kylie Morgan) “If He Wanted To He Would” (Kylie Morgan, Zandi Holup, Ben Johnson) “Don’t Stay Gone Too Long” (Kylie Morgan, Nelly Joy, Jason Massey) % “Old Me” (Kylie Morgan, Megan Conner, Jeff Garrison) +

As the release date approaches, Kylie Morgan’s ‘Making It Up As I Go’ promises to be an exciting addition to her already impressive musical journey. Pre-order your copy now and mark your calendars for October 13th as this rising star shines even brighter in the country music spotlight.

For more information about Kylie Morgan and updates on her album release, visit www.kyliemorgan.com.

After hitting both coasts on her headlining Independent With You Tour this spring and taking the stage at high-profile festivals through summer, she will support Old Dominion on the No Bad Vibes Tour, kicking off next week (9/7). Set to join the band in major markets across the U.S., Kylie will take the stage in Atlanta, Los Angeles, Chicago, Nashville and more.