Diana Ross

Music

Diana Ross to release new album ‘Thank You’ in September

The icon has a new collection of songs coming this autumn.

Published

Diana Ross will release ‘Thank You’, her first album in 15 years, on 10th September 2021 via Decca Records / Universal Music Group.

The title track is available to download and stream now, and can be heard at the top of this article.

‘Thank You’ was recorded in Ross’ home studio and it offers a powerful, inclusive musical message of love and togetherness. With its songs of happiness, appreciation, and joy, it wholeheartedly acknowledges that we are in this all together.

Ross co-wrote and collaborated on the 13 songs along with award-winning songwriters and producers including: Jack Antonoff, Troy Miller, Triangle Park, Spike Stent, Prince Charlez, Amy Wadge, Neff-U, Freddie Wexler, Jimmy Napes, Tayla Parx, Fred White, and Nathanial Ledgewick

Ross says, “I dedicate this songbook of love to all of you, the listeners. As you hear my voice you hear my heart. Let Love Lead the Way”

“Thank You” Track Listing

  1. Thank You
  2. If the World Just Danced
  3. All Is Well
  4. In Your Heart
  5. Just In Case
  6. The Answers Always Love
  7. Let’s Do It
  8. I Still Believe
  9. Count On Me
  10. Tomorrow
  11. Beautiful Love
  12. Time To Call
  13. Come Together

