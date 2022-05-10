Diana Ross teams up with Tame Impala for ‘Minions: The Rise of Gru’ soundtrack

Diana Ross has teamed up with Tame Impala for new song ‘Turn Up The Sunshine’, taken from the forthcoming ‘Minions: The Rise of Gru’ soundtrack.
The song is Ross’ first since the release of her 2021 album ‘Thank You’ and it’s described as a joyous dance-inducing track. It will be released on 20th May 2022.
The soundtrack, released by Decca Records, will arrive on Friday 1st July, the same day the Illumination film is released in cinemas.
Set in the 1970s, ‘Minions: The Rise of Gru’ tells the origin story of how Gru (Oscar nominee Steve Carell), the world’s greatest supervillain, first met his iconic Minions, forged cinema’s most despicable crew and faced off against the most unstoppable criminal force ever assembled.
The soundtrack is produced by 2022 Grammy Producer of the Year Jack Antonoff and it features a star-studded line-up including St. Vincent, H.E.R., Bleachers and Phoebe Bridgers.
Illumination’s ‘Minions: The Rise of Gru Original Motion Picture Soundtrack’ will be released digitally, on 3-panel CD digipack, standard black double LP, yellow & blue splattered double LP, yellow cassette and a limited-edition picture disc via Decca Records on 1st July 2022.
The track listing for the soundtrack is:
- Turn Up The Sunshine – Diana Ross ft. Tame Impala
- Shining Star – Brittany Howard ft. Verdine White (Earth, Wind & Fire 1975)
- Funkytown – St. Vincent (Lipps Inc in 1979)
- Hollywood Swinging – BROCKHAMPTON (Kool & The Gang 1974)
- Desafinado – Kali Uchis (Stan Getz & Joao Gilberto 1959)
- Bang Bang – Caroline Polachek (Nancy Sinatra 1966)
- Fly Like an Eagle – Thundercat (Steve Miller Band 1976)
- Goodbye To Love – Phoebe Bridgers (The Carpenters 1972)
- Instant Karma! – Bleachers (John Lennon 1970)
- You’re No Good – Weyes Blood (Linda Ronstadt 1975)
- Vehicle – Gary Clark Jr. (The Ides of March 1970)
- Dance to the Music – H.E.R. (Sly and The Family Stone 1967)
- Black Magic Woman – Tierra Whack (Santana 1970)
- Cool – Verdine White
- Born To Be Alive – Jackson Wang (Patrick Hernandez 1979)
- Cecilia – The Minions (Simon & Garfunkel 1970)
- Bang Bang – G.E.M. (Nancy Sinatra 1966)
- Kung Fu Suite – RZA
- Minions: The Rise of Gru Score Suite – Heitor Pereira