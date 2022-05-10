Diana Ross teams up with Tame Impala for ‘Minions: The Rise of Gru’ soundtrack

Diana Ross has teamed up with Tame Impala for new song ‘Turn Up The Sunshine’, taken from the forthcoming ‘Minions: The Rise of Gru’ soundtrack.

The song is Ross’ first since the release of her 2021 album ‘Thank You’ and it’s described as a joyous dance-inducing track. It will be released on 20th May 2022.

The soundtrack, released by Decca Records, will arrive on Friday 1st July, the same day the Illumination film is released in cinemas.

Set in the 1970s, ‘Minions: The Rise of Gru’ tells the origin story of how Gru (Oscar nominee Steve Carell), the world’s greatest supervillain, first met his iconic Minions, forged cinema’s most despicable crew and faced off against the most unstoppable criminal force ever assembled.

Credit: Decca Records

The soundtrack is produced by 2022 Grammy Producer of the Year Jack Antonoff and it features a star-studded line-up including St. Vincent, H.E.R., Bleachers and Phoebe Bridgers.

Illumination’s ‘Minions: The Rise of Gru Original Motion Picture Soundtrack’ will be released digitally, on 3-panel CD digipack, standard black double LP, yellow & blue splattered double LP, yellow cassette and a limited-edition picture disc via Decca Records on 1st July 2022.

The track listing for the soundtrack is: