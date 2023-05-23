Diana Ross bringing ‘The Music Legacy Tour 2023’ to London in October

Diana Ross will bring ‘The Music Legacy Tour 2023’ to London for two shows at the Royal Albert Hall it has been announced.

The legend will perform her greatest hits on Saturday 14th and Sunday 15th October 2023. Tickets available from this Friday 26th May, 10am at www.axs.com

After completing a record-breaking, world tour last year, Ross’ performance in Glastonbury, UK drew both the largest assembled audience in the history of the festival and the biggest viewership in the history of the BBC broadcast with her completely sold-out arena tour.

The Music Legacy Tour 2023 will showcase iconic #1 chart toppers featuring hit-after-hit from Ross’ solo career catalog and as the lead singer of The Supremes. Captivating fans with her soulful, heart-felt vocals and magnetic stage presence, Diana Ross owns the room and touches her audiences. They can expect to be captivated by timeless hits such as ‘Ain’t No Mountain High Enough’, ‘Stop! In the Name of Love’,’Upside Down’, ‘I’m Coming Out’, ‘Reach Out and Touch’, ‘Endless Love’ and many more.

Ross has been honoured with the prestigious Kennedy Center Honors. She is also the first woman in history to receive a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award for her solo career and as part of a group, among countless other accolades.

Tickets for Diana Ross’ The Music Legacy Tour 2023 are on sale this Friday 26th May, 10am and available for purchase through Ticketmaster and at dianaross.com.