Diana Ross announces outdoor show in Longleat for July

Music icon Diana Ross will perform an outdoor show in the UK this summer as part of the Live At Longleat concert series.

Presented by leading music promoters Senbla, Live At Longleat will bring live music to the grounds of the incredible house that possesses over 450 years of history, and is one of the most beautiful examples of Elizabethan architecture.

Ross is one of the most successful recording artists and entertainers of all time. From her landmark solo career to the early days as the leader of The Supremes, the superstar singer has helped shape the sound of popular music.

She has an astounding career total of 70 hit singles, including ‘Ain’t No Mountain High Enough’, ‘I’m Coming Out’, ‘Stop! In The Name of Love’, ‘Upside Down’, ‘I’m Still Waiting’ and ‘Chain Reaction’.

Last year, Ross released ‘Thank You’, her first album of original material in 22 years, with which she achieved her first UK Top 10 in 26 years.

Tickets for the show go on sale at 10am on Friday 18th March 2022 from https://ticketmaster-uk.tm7559.net/x9oRO1

Already announced to perform as part of Live At Longleat are Tom Jones on 23rd June, Simply Red on 24th June, Ball & Boe on 28th June, and Tears for Fears on 2nd July.