Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Games & Tech

‘Mortal Shell’ Virtuous Cycle DLC Announced

Due this summer.

Published

Mortal Shell
Credit: PlayStack / Cold Symmetry

Many games have tried to capture what makes a Soulslike game special and many have failed. Mortal Shell is one of the few titles that has hit the sweet spot incorporating all of the good bits from the Dark Souls games whilst adding just enough originality to make the game stand out on its own. If you want to know more check out our Mortal Shell review.

The Virtuous Cycle will be the first real piece of DLC for the game, there was the Rotten Autumn update for Halloween but that was more cosmetic than anything. There is a new trailer for The Virtuous Cycle and whilst it doesn’t give a whole lot away it is easy to speculate on a few things.

Watch the trailer below:

First, there will be at least one new weapon set that likely means at least one new character class. The weapon on display in the trailer looks to be a halberd that can be split into two katana swords and then be recombined back into the halberd. This is a great idea and worked really well in Bloodbourne where much of the combat focus is on this flexibility.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Other than this it’s anyone’s guess as to exactly what the new DLC will contain. Even the write up of the trailer on Youtube says all will become clear soon so we shall have to wait and see.

If you want to stay up to date with all things Mortal Shell pay the official Mortal Shell website a visit.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, ,
Advertisement

You May Also Like

Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real

EF Country

Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real – ‘A Few Stars Apart’ album review

The five-piece alt-country band has released their sixth studio album.

3 days ago
The Hello Darlins The Hello Darlins

EF Country

Interview: The Hello Darlins discuss debut album ‘Go By Feel’ and their biggest lessons from being session musicians

We spoke to Candace Lacina and Mike Little about the band's debut album.

5 days ago
Rupaul's Drag Race Rupaul's Drag Race

TV

Drag Race Down Under Series 1 Episode 6 Recap

It's time for a family resemblance make-over challenge.

7 days ago
SAS: Who Dares Wins S6 Ep6 SAS: Who Dares Wins S6 Ep6

TV

‘SAS: Who Dares Wins’ series 6 episode 6 finale preview

Only the physically and mentally elite will pass selection.

7 days ago
Advertisement



Copyright © 2020 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you