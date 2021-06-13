Connect with us

Watch Dogs: Legion - Bloodline

Games & Tech

‘Watch Dogs: Legion – Bloodline’ expansion set for July release

Aiden Pearce and Wrench are back.

Published

At last night’s Ubisoft Forward event a new trailer was released for the Watch Dogs: Legion – Bloodline expansion. The trailer can be watched above.

Watch Dogs: Legion – Bloodline is included as part of the Watch Dogs: Legion season pass. The expansion is set to bring back Aiden Pearce, the protagonist from the first game. He’s not the only returning character though, as fan-favourite Wrench will also be along for the ride.

Watch Dogs: Legion - Bloodline
Watch Dogs: Legion - Bloodline
Watch Dogs: Legion - Bloodline
Watch Dogs: Legion - Bloodline
Credit: Ubisoft

Set before the events of the main game, Aiden Pearce leaves Chicago for London where he will take over a contract and reunite with Wrench and his nephew Jackson. Caught between a powerful military robotics corporation and a returning DedSec member with an opposing agenda, Aiden must rely on his grit and experience to navigate a hostile city, try to outmaneuver his enemies, and keep his family intact.

Watch Dogs: Legion – Bloodline will be available on 6th July for Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S, PS4, PS5, the Epic Games Store and Ubisoft Store on Windows PC, Stadia, Luna and Ubisoft+, Ubisoft’s subscription service. Players who already own the Watch Dogs: Legion season pass will

