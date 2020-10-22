Free Rotten Autumn Update Now Live In Mortal Shell

Mortal Shell has been by far one of my favourite games of 2020 so far. Given its grim, dark setting it’s the perfect game to get a Halloween themed update. The free Rotten Autumn update has been released in order to celebrate the success of Mortal Shell since it launched in August. The update includes a new mini-quest, ten new skin shades, an alternative soundtrack plus a new photo editor.

The Rotten Autumn update centres on Gorf, the humongous verbose amphibian whose enigmatic dialogue and mysterious intentions have stirred imagination within the Mortal Shell community. Players should pay a visit to Gorf after downloading the update to open a new mini-quest.

Check out the Rotten Autumn trailer below:

Those who manage to satisfy Gorf will be rewarded handsomely with up to ten new Shell shades. From Solomon’s Dracula-inspired war-paint to Eredrim’s regal yellow trim, these new skins let players demonstrate their combat mastery in a style that suits.

Also available in the free update is a powerful new photo editor. From the pause menu, players can now access a suite of photo editing tools to create their own gorgeous and gruesome snapshots. Plus you can now conquer Mortal Shell’s most fearsome adversaries with an alternative boss fight soundtrack, courtesy of black metal legends Rotting Christ.

“We are incredibly delighted with such a warm reception of Mortal Shell and are forever grateful to the community for all the love and support the game has received,” said Cold Symmetry’s four co-founders – Andrew McLennan-Murray, Anton Gonzalez, Dmitry Parkin, and Vitaly Bulgarov – in a joint statement.

“We’d like to express our gratitude and celebrate the successful launch with you by introducing this extra content that we hope you’ll enjoy!”

If you haven’t played Mortal Shell yet find out what we thought in our Mortal Shell PC review.

Check out some screenshots in our gallery below: