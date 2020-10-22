Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Games & Tech

Free Rotten Autumn Update Now Live In Mortal Shell

Get it now from the Epic Games Store,

Published

Mortal Shell Rotten
Credit: Playstack / Cold Symmetry

Mortal Shell has been by far one of my favourite games of 2020 so far. Given its grim, dark setting it’s the perfect game to get a Halloween themed update. The free Rotten Autumn update has been released in order to celebrate the success of Mortal Shell since it launched in August. The update includes a new mini-quest, ten new skin shades, an alternative soundtrack plus a new photo editor.

The Rotten Autumn update centres on Gorf, the humongous verbose amphibian whose enigmatic dialogue and mysterious intentions have stirred imagination within the Mortal Shell community. Players should pay a visit to Gorf after downloading the update to open a new mini-quest.

Check out the Rotten Autumn trailer below:

Those who manage to satisfy Gorf will be rewarded handsomely with up to ten new Shell shades. From Solomon’s Dracula-inspired war-paint to Eredrim’s regal yellow trim, these new skins let players demonstrate their combat mastery in a style that suits.

Also available in the free update is a powerful new photo editor. From the pause menu, players can now access a suite of photo editing tools to create their own gorgeous and gruesome snapshots. Plus you can now conquer Mortal Shell’s most fearsome adversaries with an alternative boss fight soundtrack, courtesy of black metal legends Rotting Christ.

“We are incredibly delighted with such a warm reception of Mortal Shell and are forever grateful to the community for all the love and support the game has received,” said Cold Symmetry’s four co-founders – Andrew McLennan-Murray, Anton Gonzalez, Dmitry Parkin, and Vitaly Bulgarov – in a joint statement.

“We’d like to express our gratitude and celebrate the successful launch with you by introducing this extra content that we hope you’ll enjoy!”

If you haven’t played Mortal Shell yet find out what we thought in our Mortal Shell PC review.

Check out some screenshots in our gallery below:

Mortal Shell Rotten
Mortal Shell Rotten
Mortal Shell Rotten
Mortal Shell Rotten
Mortal Shell Rotten
Mortal Shell Rotten
Mortal Shell Rotten
Mortal Shell Rotten
Mortal Shell Rotten
Mortal Shell Rotten
Mortal Shell Rotten
Mortal Shell Rotten
Mortal Shell Rotten

In this article:, ,
Advertisement

You May Also Like

Planet Coaster: Console Edition Planet Coaster: Console Edition

Games & Tech

‘Planet Coaster: Console Edition’ hands-on gameplay and first impressions

See how we got on with the game ahead of its November cross-gen release.

4 days ago
Two By Two: Overboard Two By Two: Overboard

Competitions

Win ‘Two By Two: Overboard’ merchandise packs

We've got three to give away.

7 days ago
LOCASH LOCASH

EF Country

LOCASH team up with Gronkowski Brothers for ‘Cloud of Dust’

Take a listen to the unlikely collaboration.

5 days ago
Piers Morgan Piers Morgan

Arts

Piers Morgan – ‘Wake Up’ review

From the pandemic to woke madness, Morgan documents a tumultuous 2020.

5 days ago



Copyright © 2020 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you