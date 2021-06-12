Connect with us

‘Humankind’ closed beta announced ahead of August launch

Play through 5 eras of human history.

Published

Humankind
Credit: SEGA / Amplitude Studios

Can you lead your people to glory over the course of human history? Can you leave your mark on the world in a journey from the Neolithic to the Industrial era? Find out by playing the Closed Beta of Humankind, Amplitude Studios’ upcoming historical turn-based strategy game.

For the first time, play up to 200 turns of Humankind, including 10 new industrial era cultures, along with planes, trains, and artillery. This represents 5 out of the 6 total eras that will be in the game at launch.

Watch the Humankind closed beta trailer below:

Closed Beta Features:

  • Try out 10 new industrial era cultures
  • Exploit coal and oil to push your economy to new heights of productivity
  • Build railways to cheaply and quickly move goods and troops
  • Fight the biggest battles yet, support them with long range artillery bombardment, and take to the skies to keep an eye on your enemies!

How to get access?

Pre-purchasing Humankind on the Steam or Epic Games Store will grant instant access to the Closed Beta when it starts.

Players can also watch their favourite streamers during the Closed Beta period; they’ll be handing out keys via Twitch drops.

Humankind
Humankind
Humankind
Humankind
Humankind
Humankind
Credit: SEGA / Amplitude Studios

Here’s a non-exhaustive list of streamers dropping Keys and Customized avatars next week that hopefuls can tune in to:

  • AmplitudeStudios
  • Burke Black
  • GamerZakh
  • Joueur du Grenier
  • Lewis
  • Lomadiah
  • Marbozir
  • Quill18
  • ZeratoR
  • Shurjoka

Closed Beta Dates & Time

Watch the PC Gaming Show on Sunday June 13th at 22:30 BST (14:30 PDT) to find out more!

