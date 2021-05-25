Win ‘Supernatural: The Fifteenth and Final Season’ on Blu-ray

Prepare for thrill and terror in ‘Supernatural: The Fifteenth and Final Season’, arriving on Blu-ray & DVD from 24th May 2021.
‘Supernatural’ is an American live-action, sci-fi fantasy TV series, starring Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles, which focuses on the famous Winchester brothers travelling around the US hunting down demons, ghosts, monsters and other supernatural beings.
‘Supernatural: The Fifteenth and Final Season’ contains the final 20 epic episodes from the landmark final season, as well as a bonus disc loaded with over two hours of special features including the special retrospective episode ‘Supernatural: The Long Road Home’. Also on the bonus disc, and exclusive to Blu-ray and DVD, are two all new featurettes, deleted scenes and a gag reel.
‘Supernatural: The Fifteenth and Final Season‘ is available from the 24th May on Blu-rayTM and DVD.
