Win ‘Supernatural: The Fifteenth and Final Season’ on Blu-ray

Get your hands on the final season.

Published

Supernatural: Season 15
Credit: Warner Bros. Home Entertainment

Prepare for thrill and terror in ‘Supernatural: The Fifteenth and Final Season’, arriving on Blu-ray & DVD from 24th May 2021.

‘Supernatural’ is an American live-action, sci-fi fantasy TV series, starring Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles, which focuses on the famous Winchester brothers travelling around the US hunting down demons, ghosts, monsters and other supernatural beings.

‘Supernatural: The Fifteenth and Final Season’ contains the final 20 epic episodes from the landmark final season, as well as a bonus disc loaded with over two hours of special features including the special retrospective episode ‘Supernatural: The Long Road Home’. Also on the bonus disc, and exclusive to Blu-ray and DVD, are two all new featurettes, deleted scenes and a gag reel.

Supernatural: The Fifteenth and Final Season is available from the 24th May on Blu-rayTM and DVD.

©2021 Warner Bros. Home Entertainment Inc. All Rights Reserved

We’re giving away 3 copies on Blu-ray. For a chance to win, enter below:

For further information on ‘Supernatural’, follow @WarnerBrosUK or visit www.warnerbros.co.uk

This competition closes at 23:59 GMT on Monday 31st May 2021.

Please note that due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, prizes will take longer than normal to be sent out.

Terms & Conditions

  1. The competition is open to all UK residents over the age of 15.
  2. Winners will be selected at random.
  3. By entering into the competition all entrants agree to be bound by the terms and conditions.
  4. Entertainment Focus does not allow collective or proxy entries.
  5. Entertainment Focus reserves the right to change or withdraw this competition without notice.
  6. Entertainment Focus will not pass your details to any third parties and they will be used solely for communication regarding this competition.
  7. Winners will be notified via email or social media and prizes must be claimed within 5 working days.
  8. The supplier may change the prize offered without warning.
  9. There is no cash or other alternative to the prize stated and the prize is not transferable. No part or parts of the prize may be substituted for other benefits, items or additions.
  10. Entertainment Focus’ decision is final – no correspondence will be entered into.

