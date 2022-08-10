Supernatural horror game ‘The Mortuary Assistant’ available now on PC

Independent horror publisher and production company, DreadXP and developer DarkStone Digital have launched The Mortuary Assistant – a supernatural first-person horror game. Available now for Windows PC, the game casts players as Rebecca Owens, a recent Mortuary Sciences graduate who starts an apprenticeship at the infamous RiverFields Mortuary. She soon learns that the dead don’t stay dead at this mortuary.

Late one night, you are called into work to process and embalm some cadavers. Death doesn’t keep day time hours. But there is something different about these bodies, because there is something different about you. The phone rings with the Mortician on the other end. The rumors are true, and you can not leave.

The Mortuary Assistant features demonic banishments, creepy puzzles, realistic mortician tasks, and multiple endings. Each playthrough of the game is unique, featuring different demons, bodies, and scares. As Rebecca, you must balance your mortuary tasks while hunting for clues as to what’s behind these paranormal occurrences. Brave dark hallways and pay close attention to details if you wish to walk away with your soul intact. With a story told through multiple playthroughs, each run offers something unique.

Launching a game that you’ve worked on by yourself is like showing the world your high school journal. It’s deeply personal; you’re kind of afraid to let others see it, but you feel such a deep happiness when someone connects with it. I’m showing two years of blood, sweat, and tears to the world with The Mortuary Assistant. It’s exhilarating and terrifying, but I’m truly proud of what I’ve created. I’m excited for players to see what I’ve been working so hard on. Brian Clarke, owner of DarkStone Digital and solo developer of The Mortuary Assistant

Credit: DreadXP / Darkstone Digital

The scares in The Mortuary Assistant aren’t limited to the supernatural, as the game features authentic tasks practiced by real-life morticians — this include making incisions on the dead, draining corpses of residual blood, retrieving bodies from cold storage, and conducting embalmings. The first person perspective puts you right into the macabre medical action, which only ramps up the tension as the bodies being worked on start to wander.

The Mortuary Assistant Key Features:

Keep your eye on the (em)bal(mings) : Perform various jobs around the mortuary including embalmings, body tagging and general upkeep. But watch out for disappearing bodies. They’re the worst!

: Perform various jobs around the mortuary including embalmings, body tagging and general upkeep. But watch out for disappearing bodies. They’re the worst! Creepy But Make it Authentic : The Mortuary Assistant features authentic mortician tasks that are fun for all! Who knew that retrieving bodies, making incisions, and draining blood could be so much fun?

: The Mortuary Assistant features authentic mortician tasks that are fun for all! Who knew that retrieving bodies, making incisions, and draining blood could be so much fun? Get Your Daily Exorcize : Some pesky bodies just won’t stay dead, and you’ll have to hit them with a standard exorcism. A word of warning, the learning curve to exorcisms are a real killer.

: Some pesky bodies just won’t stay dead, and you’ll have to hit them with a standard exorcism. A word of warning, the learning curve to exorcisms are a real killer. Collect them all!: The RiverFields Mortuary is chalk full of useful items that will make your job more pleasant. From matches and scalpels, to PCs with Windows 95 and demonic artifacts, they’ll help cure your boredom and maybe even keep you alive.

The Mortuary Assistant is available now for purchase for Windows PC on Steam and Itch.io for £19.49. Fans can also purchase the official game soundtrack featuring eleven original tracks by Cody Pawlak (Cpaws Music) for £2.09.