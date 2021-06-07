Win ‘Godzilla/Kong’ Blu-ray collection and plush toys

‘Godzilla Vs Kong’ is available on digital download now and on Blu-ray and DVD from 14TH June, and to celebrate the release, we have one competition bundle up for grabs.

The bundle includes a 4 pack Monsterverse Blu-ray set, including 'Godzilla' (2014), 'Kong: Skull Island' (2017), 'Godzilla: King of Monsters' (2019) and 'Godzilla vs Kong' (2021)

Kong and his protectors undertake a perilous journey to find his true home, and with them is Jia, a young orphaned girl with whom he has formed a unique and powerful bond. But they unexpectedly find themselves in the path of an enraged Godzilla, cutting a swath of destruction across the globe. The epic clash between the two titans—instigated by unseen forces—is only the beginning of the mystery that lies deep within the core of the Earth.

Written by Eric Pearson and Adam Borenstein

Directed by Adam Wingard

Starring: Alexander Skarsgård, Millie Bobby Brown, Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, Shun Oguri, Eiza González, Julian Dennison, with Kyle Chandler and Demián Bichir.

‘Godzilla Vs Kong’ is available now to buy or rent. It will be available on DVD and Blu-ray on 14th June 2021.

