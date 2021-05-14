Win ‘The Spy Who Came In From The Cold’ on Blu-ray

Eureka Entertainment to release ‘The Spy Who Came In From The Cold’; Martin Ritt’s sharp espionage thriller set in Cold War-era East Germany, starring Richard Burton; on Blu-ray for the first time in the UK as part of The Masters of Cinema Series from 17th May 2021. The first print run of 2000 copies will feature a Limited-Edition O-card Slipcase.

The acclaimed, best-selling novel by John le Carré, about a Cold War spy on one final dangerous mission in East Germany, is transmuted by director Martin Ritt (‘Hud’, ‘Norma Rae’) into a film every bit as precise and ruthless as the book.

Academy Award-nominated Richard Burton (‘Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf’, ‘Becket’, ‘1984’) is superb as Alec Leamas, whose relationship with the beautiful librarian Nan, played by Claire Bloom (‘Hamlet’, ‘A Streetcar Named Desire’), puts his assignment in jeopardy.

Winner of 4 BAFTA Awards (including Best British Film) ‘The Spy Who Came in from the Cold’ is a hard-edged and tragic thriller, suffused with the political and social consciousness that defined Ritt’s career. The Masters of Cinema Series is proud to present the film on Blu-ray for the first time in the UK.

‘The Spy Who Came In From The Cold’, an ice-cold espionage thriller starring Richard Burton, is OUT NOW on Blu-ray and can be purchased here https://amzn.to/38lt7rv

