Win ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’ Blu-ray and poster

We’ve got three bundles to give away.

Published

Zack Snyder's Justice League
Credit: Warner Bros

‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’ is the unmissable, must-see event of 2021, with the director’s cut of Justice League made possible by the #ReleaseTheSnyderCut fan campaign, and you could win a copy on Blu-Ray!

In ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’, determined to ensure Superman’s (Henry Cavill) ultimate sacrifice was not in vain, Bruce Wayne (Ben Affleck) aligns forces with Diana Prince (Gal Gadot) with plans to recruit a team of metahumans to protect the world from an approaching threat of catastrophic proportions.

The task proves more difficult than Bruce imagined, as each of the recruits must face the demons of their own pasts to transcend that which has held them back, allowing them to come together, finally forming an unprecedented league of heroes.

Now united, Batman (Affleck), Wonder Woman (Gadot), Aquaman (Jason Momoa), Cyborg (Ray Fisher) and The Flash (Ezra Miller) may be too late to save the planet from Steppenwolf, DeSaad and Darkseid and their dreadful intentions.

For your chance to win a copy of ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’ on Blu-ray alongside three posters exclusively available as part of the Snyder Cut range from Zavvi.co.uk, enter below:

This competition closes at 23:59 GMT on Thursday 20th May 2021.

Please note that due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, prizes will take longer than normal to be sent out.

Terms & Conditions

  1. The competition is open to all UK residents over the age of 15.
  2. Winners will be selected at random.
  3. By entering into the competition all entrants agree to be bound by the terms and conditions.
  4. Entertainment Focus does not allow collective or proxy entries.
  5. Entertainment Focus reserves the right to change or withdraw this competition without notice.
  6. Entertainment Focus will not pass your details to any third parties and they will be used solely for communication regarding this competition.
  7. Winners will be notified via email or social media and prizes must be claimed within 5 working days.
  8. The supplier may change the prize offered without warning.
  9. There is no cash or other alternative to the prize stated and the prize is not transferable. No part or parts of the prize may be substituted for other benefits, items or additions.
  10. Entertainment Focus’ decision is final – no correspondence will be entered into.

