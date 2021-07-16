Win ‘Wild Search’ on Blu-ray

Eureka Entertainment to release ‘Wild Search’, Ringo Lam’s mature, heart-wrenching Hong Kong crime thriller starring Chow Yun-Fat & Cherie Chung, presented on Blu-ray for the first time in the UK featuring a Limited-Edition O-card Slipcase & Collector’s Booklet (First Print Run of 2000 copies only). Available as a part of the Eureka Classics range from 19th July 2021.

Chow Yun-fat gives a career best performance in ‘Wild Search’, his third collaboration with director Ringo Lam (‘City on Fire’, ‘Full Contact’).

Yun-fat plays Lau, a widowed police officer investigating a gang of gun runners. When a shootout with the criminals leaves a woman dead, and her daughter the only surviving witness, Lau must protect the young girl from the ruthless gang that wants her dead.

A loose reimagining of Peter Weir’s 1985 film ‘Witness’, ‘Wild Search’ showcases Ringo Lam’s often underrated versatility as a director. With beautiful cinematography by Andrew Lau (‘Infernal Affairs’) and a dreamy score by Lowell Lo, Eureka Classics is proud to present ‘Wild Search’ in its UK debut on Blu-ray.

‘Wild Search’, an intense, hardboiled love story-thriller, is released Monday 19th July on Blu-ray and can be purchased at https://amzn.to/2POAqSu

Credit: Eureka Entertainment

