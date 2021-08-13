Win ‘Prophecy’ on Blu-ray

Eureka Entertainment to release ‘Prophecy’, a thrilling and unflinching creature feature from the director of ‘The Manchurian Candidate’, on Blu-ray for the first time ever in the UK from 16th August 2021. Presented as part of the Eureka Classics range with a Limited-Edition O-card Slipcase and Collector’s Booklet [First Print Run of 2000 copies only].

Robert Foxworth and Talia Shire star as a doctor and his wife who travel to Maine to research the impact of the lumber industry on the local environment. They begin to investigate a succession of mysterious and terrifying events: ecological freaks of nature and a series of bizarre and grisly human deaths. Something unimaginably horrible waits in the woods. Something unwittingly created by man, that will become an uncontrollable, merciless machine of destruction.

A graphically violent piece of environmental horror from director John Frankenheimer, ‘Prophecy’ comes to Blu-ray for the first time ever in the UK.

‘Prophecy’, John Frankenheimer’s thrilling and unflinching creature feature, is released 16th August 2021 on Blu-ray and can be purchased here https://amzn.to/3fhnluN

Credit: Eureka Entertainment

