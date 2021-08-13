Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Prophecy

Competitions

Win ‘Prophecy’ on Blu-ray

John Frankenheimer’s horror classic could be yours.

Published

Eureka Entertainment to release ‘Prophecy’, a thrilling and unflinching creature feature from the director of ‘The Manchurian Candidate’, on Blu-ray for the first time ever in the UK from 16th August 2021. Presented as part of the Eureka Classics range with a Limited-Edition O-card Slipcase and Collector’s Booklet [First Print Run of 2000 copies only].

Robert Foxworth and Talia Shire star as a doctor and his wife who travel to Maine to research the impact of the lumber industry on the local environment. They begin to investigate a succession of mysterious and terrifying events: ecological freaks of nature and a series of bizarre and grisly human deaths. Something unimaginably horrible waits in the woods. Something unwittingly created by man, that will become an uncontrollable, merciless machine of destruction.

A graphically violent piece of environmental horror from director John Frankenheimer, ‘Prophecy’ comes to Blu-ray for the first time ever in the UK.

‘Prophecy’, John Frankenheimer’s thrilling and unflinching creature feature, is released 16th August 2021 on Blu-ray and can be purchased here https://amzn.to/3fhnluN

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
Prophecy
Credit: Eureka Entertainment

To celebrate the release we’ve got 3 copies on Blu-ray to give away. Enter below for a chance to win…

a Rafflecopter giveaway

This competition closes at 23:59 GMT on Thursday 19th August 2021.

Please note that due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, prizes will take longer than normal to be sent out.

Terms & Conditions

  1. The competition is open to all UK residents over the age of 15.
  2. Winners will be selected at random.
  3. By entering into the competition all entrants agree to be bound by the terms and conditions.
  4. Entertainment Focus does not allow collective or proxy entries.
  5. Entertainment Focus reserves the right to change or withdraw this competition without notice.
  6. Entertainment Focus will not pass your details to any third parties and they will be used solely for communication regarding this competition.
  7. Winners will be notified via email or social media and prizes must be claimed within 5 working days.
  8. The supplier may change the prize offered without warning.
  9. There is no cash or other alternative to the prize stated and the prize is not transferable. No part or parts of the prize may be substituted for other benefits, items or additions.
  10. Entertainment Focus’ decision is final – no correspondence will be entered into.

In this article:,
Advertisement

You May Also Like

Adopt Me Adopt Me

Games & Tech

The 8 Rarest Pets In Adopt Me On Roblox

Are you lucky enough to have one of these in your collection?

4 days ago
Erin Grand Erin Grand

EF Country

Premiere: watch Erin Grand’s video for ‘Better With Wine’

We have the world premiere of the Country singer's new video.

3 days ago
Midland Midland

EF Country

Interview: Midland discuss ‘The Last Resort’, their upcoming new album and their UK tour

The trio chatted to us about coming back to the UK.

4 days ago
Katie McGlynn Katie McGlynn

TV

Actress Katie McGlynn is the seventh celebrity confirmed for ‘Strictly Come Dancing’

The former 'Coronation Street' star was revealed today.

3 days ago
Advertisement



Copyright © 2020 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you