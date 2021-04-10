Connect with us

Florida Georgia Line

Florida Georgia Line achieve 18th career number one with 'Long Live'

The duo achieve another chart milestone.

Florida Georgia Line has topped the Billboard Country Airplay and Country Aircheck/Mediabase Country Airplay with ‘Long Live’, scoring their 18th career number one.

“Having our fans and Country radio support us all of these years has been nothing short of a blessing,” shares FGL’s Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley. “We couldn’t imagine a better song to mark our 18th! Here’s to all of the good times and to many more ‘Long Live’ nights!”

Envisioning all of the Friday nights that we wish would last, ‘Long Live’ mixes laid-back gratitude with seize-the-moment energy, plus the smooth burn of an Old Camp nightcap. The song is featured on the band’s latest album ‘Life Rolls On’.

Hubbard and Kelley co-wrote the track alongside Corey Crowder, David Garcia, and Josh Miller. It was co-produced by Hubbard, Kelley, and Crowder.

Later this month, the duo will find out if they’ve won ‘Duo of the Year’ at the 56th Academy of Country Music Awards. On Tuesday, Brian Kelley will release his debut solo collection ‘BK’s Wave Pack EP’.

