PlayStation Plus Games For April 2021 Announced

The first three months of the year have been fantastic for PS Plus subscribers with plenty of amazing free games for PS4 and PS5. In March our pick of the bunch was Final Fantasy VII Remake for PS4.

PS Plus games always arrive on the first Tuesday of the month, which means you can expect to see the fourth batch of titles for 2021 arrive on 6th April. Sony has yet another fantastic PS Plus line-up for April with members able to grab free copies of Oddworld: Soulstorm (PS5), Days Gone (PS4) and Zombie Army 4: Dead War (PS4).

Remember that PS Plus members who own a PS5 also get access to the PlayStation Plus Collection. This is a curated library of PS4 games that defined the generation, including Batman Arkham Knight, Bloodborne, Fallout 4, God of War, Monster Hunter: World, Persona 5 and many more.

To recap:

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Leaving PS Plus on 6th April, 2021:

Maquette (PS5)

Final Fantasy VII Remake (PS4)

Remnant: From the Ashes (PS4)

Farpoint (PSVR)

Destruction AllStars (PS5)

Available on PS Plus on 6th April, 2021:

Oddworld: Soulstorm (PS5)

Days Gone (PS4)

Zombie Army 4: Dead War (PS4)

EF Games will bring you news of the PlayStation Plus titles for May 2021 towards the end of April. Remember to make sure you’ve added these titles to your collection before the new games arrive.

Let us know what you think of the PS Plus games for April as well as your wishes for May via our Twitter and Facebook pages. Remember to give us a Follow or a Like while you’re there!