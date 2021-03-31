Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Adopt Me

Games & Tech

‘Adopt Me’ Announce New Peacock Pet And More In New Video

Goes live on 2nd April.

Published

In a video released a couple of hours ago the team at Adopt Me have announced that there is a new pet being added to the already rather long list, a new container house plus a whole new range of retro furniture. The update will go live on 2nd April 2021 at 15.00 GMT.

Adopt Me
Credit: Dreamcraft / Roblox

The newest pet will be the glorious peacock and I’m sure you’ll agree that it is a very handsome pet indeed. The peacock is going to be a premium pet so it’s going to set you back Robux if you want to get one. The video doesn’t state how much it will cost but quite often new pets come with a discount and sell for around 500 Robux.

Adopt Me
Credit: Dreamcraft / Roblox

The retro furniture has an aquatic theme and should look really nice in any house. The new container house is an ultra-modern building with eco-friendly credentials. It comes complete with solar panels and lots of other trappings to ensure its carbon footprint stays low.

In this article:, ,
Advertisement

You May Also Like

Spacebase Startopia Spacebase Startopia

Games & Tech

‘Spacebace Startopia’ Review

Out now on PC, Xbox One and PS4

5 days ago
Grey's Anatomy season 17 Grey's Anatomy season 17

TV

“Grey’s Anatomy” season 17 to begin in the UK in April

The long-running medical drama is back next month.

6 days ago
Total War Rome Remastered Total War Rome Remastered

Games & Tech

Total War: Rome Remastered Release Date Revealed

Available to pre order now.

6 days ago
Passenger Passenger

Music

Passenger releases new single ‘What You’re Waiting For’ – watch the lyric video

The new single from the singer-songwriter is out now.

6 days ago
Advertisement



Copyright © 2020 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you