‘Adopt Me’ Announce New Peacock Pet And More In New Video

In a video released a couple of hours ago the team at Adopt Me have announced that there is a new pet being added to the already rather long list, a new container house plus a whole new range of retro furniture. The update will go live on 2nd April 2021 at 15.00 GMT. Credit: Dreamcraft / Roblox

The newest pet will be the glorious peacock and I’m sure you’ll agree that it is a very handsome pet indeed. The peacock is going to be a premium pet so it’s going to set you back Robux if you want to get one. The video doesn’t state how much it will cost but quite often new pets come with a discount and sell for around 500 Robux. Credit: Dreamcraft / Roblox

The retro furniture has an aquatic theme and should look really nice in any house. The new container house is an ultra-modern building with eco-friendly credentials. It comes complete with solar panels and lots of other trappings to ensure its carbon footprint stays low.