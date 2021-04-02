‘Marvel Hero Tales’ Receives Major Re-Work To Help Kids With Literacy Problems

Marvel Hero Tales, from Kuato Studios, is taking on a mission worthy of a superhero and is hoping to help kids improve their language skills in a fun and engaging way. The game has recently received a major overhaul and lots of extra content has been added. Developed with teachers and child psychologists, the game is aimed at children aged five to 11 to help improve their literacy, grammar and language skills through interactive play, generating over 800,000 downloads.

Players will be able to choose from twelve well known Marvel superheroes with different personalities, styles, movement and associated dialogue and words. Each character will also have their own word deck which includes hero appropriate words with a great example being the Hulk having lots of ‘smashy’ words!

The developers have also added a mission map to help players find their way around the map and complete quests plus special finisher moves which can be used by using supercharged sentences. Each character will have three unique finisher cards which can be played when you build a powerful sentence worthy of an epic finisher.

Mark Horneff, Managing Director at education gaming company Kuato Studios, comments: “Literacy and storytelling skills are really important for children’s development from learning languages and fuelling their imagination to developing their writing skills. However, boosting literacy levels amongst children isn’t as simple as putting them in front of a book. Growing up with dyslexia, I always found reading incredibly difficult and so it was something I just wasn’t interested in until I discovered my passion for reading through comics.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“We believe the best way to engage and motivate children to learn is to choose a medium they are familiar with. The Marvel Hero Tales is a creative vehicle to help children create stories, experiment with words and sentences to boost literacy using characters they know and love”.

You can find out more about Marvel Hero Tales and download it from the App Store or Google Play Store.