Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Maroon 5 and Megan Thee Stallion

Music

Watch: Maroon 5 team up with Megan Thee Stallion for ‘Beautiful Mistakes’

The colourful video has debuted.

Published

Maroon 5 has teamed up with Megan Thee Stallion for new single ‘Beautiful Mistakes’ and the music video has been released.

Directed by Sophie Muller, the video takes viewers on an archetypal L.A. drive, which turns it into a surreal fantasy with a colourful world of flying cars and a dreamlike narrative. You can watch the video at the top of this article.

Maroon 5 will kick-off the return of American Express UNSTAGED 2021 with a global virtual performance, created in collaboration with Sophie Muller. Fans all over the world can tune in exclusively to LIVENow on 30th March 2021 for a visually spectacular journey through the band’s latest and greatest hits.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Tickets for American Express UNSTAGED: Maroon 5 are available at maroon5.live-now.com. The performance is open to all ticket purchasers, but American Express Card Members have access to purchase exclusive packages. 

Maroon 5 stands out as not only one of pop music’s most enduring artists, but also one of the 21st century’s biggest acts. To date, the universally renowned Los Angeles band have achieved three GRAMMY Awards, over 75 million in album sales, 400 million singles worldwide and earned gold and platinum certifications in more than 35 countries.

The band has over 45 million monthly Spotify listeners, and have played over 120 concerts in 30+ countries selling over 6,750,000 tickets worldwide.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:,
Advertisement

You May Also Like

Elvis Presley - On Stage Elvis Presley - On Stage

Music

Elvis Presley – ‘On Stage’ vinyl review

The King's iconic 1970 live album is getting a new vinyl release.

7 days ago
Ernesto Ernesto

Film

‘Ernesto’ review

A young boy experiences the fleeting nature of relationships.

7 days ago
Zimpler Zimpler

Games & Tech

Why Zimpler Is Your Best Payment Companion for a Night Out

Have you tried Zimpler yet?

6 days ago
Cry Wolf Cry Wolf

TV

Walter Presents acquires UK rights for hit Danish show ‘Cry Wolf’

The award-winning psychological mystery will arrive in 2022.

7 days ago
Advertisement



Copyright © 2020 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you