Maroon 5 announce summer 2023 headline and festival dates including a London show

Maroon 5 have unveiled their summer 2023 headline and festival dates in Europe.

Produced by Live Nation, the European leg begins on Tuesday 13th June at Lisbon’s Passeio Maritimo De Alges. The run then heads to Spain, Czech Republic, Denmark, Netherlands, Germany and France, before ending at The O2 Arena in London on Monday 3rd July 2023.

The tour announcement also features multiple festival appearances in Europe including Prague Rocks in the Czech Republic, Tinderbox in Denmark, and Main Square Festival in France.

Maroon 5 released their latest album ‘Jordi’ in 2022, which features the hit single ‘Beautiful Mistakes’ featuring Megan Thee Stallion. They have sold over 90 million albums and 550 million singles worldwide.

The band has over 45 million monthly Spotify listeners and have played over 120 concerts in 30+ countries selling over 7,500,000 tickets worldwide.

The full list of dates is:

13 June 2023 Lisbon, Portugal Passeio Maritimo De Alges

15 June 2023 Madrid, Spain Wizink Center

16 June 2023 Barcelona, Spain Palau Sant Jordi

21 June 2023 Prague, Czech Republic Prague Rocks

23 June 2023 Odense, Denmark Tinderbox

25 June 2023 Nijmegen, Netherlands Goffertpark

27 June 2023 Berlin, Germany Waldbühne

29 June 2023 Paris, France Paris La Défense Arena

30 June 2023 Arras, France Main Square Festival

03 July 2023 London, UK The O2

Tickets go on sale starting on Friday,18th November at 10am local time at LiveNation.co.uk.