Maroon 5 announce summer 2023 headline and festival dates including a London show

Find out when you can see the band next year.

Maroon 5
Credit: 222 / Interscope / Polydor

Maroon 5 have unveiled their summer 2023 headline and festival dates in Europe.

Produced by Live Nation, the European leg begins on Tuesday 13th June at Lisbon’s Passeio Maritimo De Alges. The run then heads to Spain, Czech Republic, Denmark, Netherlands, Germany and France, before ending at The O2 Arena in London on Monday 3rd July 2023.

The tour announcement also features multiple festival appearances in Europe including Prague Rocks in the Czech Republic, Tinderbox in Denmark, and Main Square Festival in France.

Maroon 5 released their latest album ‘Jordi’ in 2022, which features the hit single ‘Beautiful Mistakes’ featuring Megan Thee Stallion. They have sold over 90 million albums and 550 million singles worldwide.

The band has over 45 million monthly Spotify listeners and have played over 120 concerts in 30+ countries selling over 7,500,000 tickets worldwide.

The full list of dates is:

13 June 2023    Lisbon, Portugal                        Passeio Maritimo De Alges
15 June 2023    Madrid, Spain                            Wizink Center
16 June 2023    Barcelona, Spain                       Palau Sant Jordi
21 June 2023    Prague, Czech Republic             Prague Rocks
23 June 2023    Odense, Denmark                     Tinderbox
25 June 2023    Nijmegen, Netherlands              Goffertpark
27 June 2023    Berlin, Germany                        Waldbühne
29 June 2023    Paris, France                            Paris La Défense Arena
30 June 2023    Arras, France                            Main Square Festival
03 July 2023     London, UK                               The O2

Tickets go on sale starting on Friday,18th November at 10am local time at LiveNation.co.uk.

