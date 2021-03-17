The Hello Darlins release new single ‘Prayer For A Sparrow’

The Hello Darlins have debuted new single ‘Prayer For A Sparrow’ and announced the release of their full-length debut album ‘Go By Feel’ on 11th June.

‘Prayer For A Sparrow’ is a gorgeous ballad sung by Darlins’ co-founder Candace Lacina, who said of the song: “I believe humanity is becoming more understanding and compassionate. We’re experiencing a new beginning, and a renewed hope. Dolly Parton is an inspiration to me, and was for the creation of this song. The sparrow is the ultimate sign of a changing season and it feels like a good time for change.”

Co-founder Mike Little added: “This song is about a familiar struggle that many young people face, particularly young women as they find a path to independence. ‘Prayer For A Sparrow’ is a plea for safety and resilience at a vulnerable time. It’s a prayer for my own daughter. Women are disproportionately affected by poverty, violence and exploitation and the sparrow represents a kind of vulnerability—but it’s also a symbol of protection, resilience and empowerment.”

‘Prayer For A Sparrow’ follows on the heels of the band’s previous acclaimed singles ‘Aberdeen (ft. Joey Landreth),’ ‘Catch That Train’ and ‘Still Waters (ft. Matt Andersen),’ which together have racked up over 350,000 Spotify streams to date.

Through The Hello Darlins, Lacina and Little, along with a powerhouse supporting cast anchored by Winnipeg-based guitarist/producer Murray Pulver (Crash Test Dummies, Ariel Posen, The Bros. Landreth) combine all of their skills and influences to forge a hybrid of country, gospel and blues like no other.